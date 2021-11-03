‘Gangster Disciples’ member ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of RICO murder in Tenn.

(WKBN) – A Tennessee man was convicted on charges that he committed murder while a member of the criminal racketeering enterprise known as the Gangster Disciples.

Brandon Durell Hardison, aka Creep, and aka Creeper da Reeper, 35, of Nashville, was convicted of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.

According to prosecutors, Hardison participated in criminal activity as a gang member of the Gangster Disciples, which was founded in Chicago and is now active in numerous states. They say he committed murders, attempted murders and shootings.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on Jan. 6, 2012, Hardison murdered a Gangster Disciples’ associate for failing to repay a drug debt. He then shot and killed the associate’s girlfriend, who was a witness to the murder, to prevent her from talking to law enforcement. Hardison enlisted other Gangster Disciples members to dispose of the murder weapon.

Following these murders, Hardison was rewarded by being appointed to various positions in the Gangster Disciples, including regional chief enforcer and a member of their notorious hitman group called the “Blackout Squad.”

Hardison is the last of 12 defendants indicted in connection to an investigation into the Gangster Disciples. Five defendants, all members of the gang, were convicted in April 2019 of RICO conspiracy, drug trafficking, and other offenses. They include:

Maurice Duncan Burks, aka Reesy, 35, of Hopkinsville, Ky.

Marcus Termaine Darden, aka MD and aka Tuff, 43, of Guthrie, Ky.

Derrick Lamar Kilgore, aka Smut, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn.

DeCarlos Titington, aka Los, 46, of Clarksville, Tenn.

Elance Justin Lucas, aka Mac Luke, 32, of Clarksville, Tenn.

The other indicted defendants previously pleaded guilty to related offenses:

Xavier Raphael Jenkins, aka Xa, 33, of Clarksville, Tenn.; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid or racketeering;

Lamar Andre Warfield, aka Jug, 32, of Guthrie, Ky.; RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, and use, carry, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and causing death through the use of a firearm;

Lawrence Mitchell, aka Chop, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn.; RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, and use, carry, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Rex Andrew Whitlock, aka Stackhouse, 36, of Clarksville, Tenn.; RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and causing death through the use of a firearm;

Lorenzo Cortez Brown, aka Zo, 35, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school;

James Anderson Luke, aka New York, 34, of Clarksville, Tenn.; RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

The ATF; Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; and Clarksville Police Department investigated the case.

