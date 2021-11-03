Many companies are offering big incentives to holiday hires

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Have you started your holiday shopping yet?
If so, you’ve probably noticed that stores are in need of some extra Santa’s helpers this year.
Stores like The Toy Maven in North Dallas are feeling the rush, and, when it comes to employees, the crunch.
“All of our staff right now is working extra and working overtime and really, really working hard to help us help us meet the need,” said Candace Williams, owner of The Toy Maven.
Williams said she’s trying to hire 10 to 12 additional seasonal employees for her three stores – about 40% more than she currently has.
According...
Big Lots Inc. is bucking a popular industry trend by keeping its stores open all day on Thanksgiving. The discount retailer's stores nationwide will be open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a 50% discount on all toys, and a special $199.99 price on recliners. Big Lots will continue offering deals throughout Thanksgiving weekend.
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota has not been immune to the labor shortages that are plaguing businesses nationwide. That’s prompted the South Dakota Retailers Association to offer a cash incentive of $1,000 to try to lure out-of-state workers to fill jobs at businesses that are association members. The cash payout...
Many retailers are already rolling out holiday deals, a month before Black Friday and even before Halloween, amid the predicted shortage of some toys because of the current shipping delays. Lowe's started its "Season of Savings" sale this week, and more bargains are coming your way. We caught up with...
Columbia, Mo. (KMIZ) The United Parcel Services is among the companies searching for workers ahead of the holidays. UPS is looking to hire 75 seasonal employees in the Jefferson City area during it's "Brown Friday" hiring event. The company aims to hire more than 60,000 employees nationwide to help ensure holiday gifts arrive on time.
Amazon announced it will be hiring more than 3,900 in the Philadelphia area for seasonal jobs. The jobs have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts. Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing,...
INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Friday. Instead of waiting until Black Friday, retailers are starting their sales now to spread out shopping. At Target, their the Holiday Best Deals kicks off on Halloween. The company said every Sunday both in-store and online, they'll unveil...
CHICO, Calif. - A company with offices here in Northern California is finding a way to keep its employees during this labor shortage. If you step inside Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in Chico you will see two employees hard at work. One of those is branch manager Corwin Berger. "We...
“It’s an arms race for talent right now,” says Wren Roberts, managing director of support services at nonprofit healthcare system Centra Health in Lynchburg, Va., echoing the thoughts of most operators across the country right now. Many operators are raising wages—Centra included—to draw in applicants. But Roberts notes it’s building...
Companies added 571,000 jobs for the month, beating the 395,000 Dow Jones estimate. Leisure and hospitality led the way with 185,000 new positions. Large businesses were by far the biggest creators, adding 458,000. Private sector job creation popped higher in October thanks to a burst in hiring in the hospitality...
BERWICK, Pa. — Kirk Bower figures if he makes his living off the community, he should give back to that community when he has the chance. Bower owns Kissinger's Floor and Wall in Berwick. He's set aside $10,000 of his own money to give to his neighbors who decide to get vaccinated.
Going out to eat can be pricey. The average household spends about $3,500 on dining out (during non-pandemic lockdown times), according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fortunately, there...
The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes...
