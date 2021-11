Good morning, San Antonio. Locals will have the chance to help city officials decide what to do with $229 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. This Saturday will be the first two meetings (there will be eight total) where the public can provide input on the matter. The first meeting will take place at Palo Alto College's Ozuna Library at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m. at Las Palmas Library.

