The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” Releases Tomorrow

By Jovani Hernandez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatta‘s never been bashful about expressing its love for the Nike Air Max 1, of which it releases an “Noise Aqua” pair tomorrow, November 4th. A follow-up to the recent “Monarch”-accented take, the upcoming sneakers maintain all of the...

Take a Peek at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in Black

Following a preview of the white edition, images of the Off-White™ x Air Force 1 Mid in black have surfaced on the internet. The reimagined Blazer Low collaboration constructed in a similar color scheme has also been unveiled and is reported to drop sometime next year along with the new pairs.
Nike’s Next Air Max 95 “AMRC” Proffers A Simple Black And Blue Colorway

The fictional Air Max Running Club has already produced a number of solid colorways. And only a couple of weeks ago, the collection grew to include the Air Max 95, providing it a suite heavily vintage-inspired. This is to continue with yet another take on the silhouette, which is far more subdued relative to its direct predecessor.
The Ubiquitous Nike Air Huarache Returns In A Simple “Off Noir”

Remember that period in time when the Air Huarache was the single most popular sneaker on the planet? We’re not talking about the 1991 era when it first came out, although the running shoe was fairly popular then. Specifically, we’re looking at the 2012-2014 era when comfortable, slip-on shoes were beginning to dominate the scene and new designs were simply not necessary considering the existence of this Tinker Hatfield classic. Nike Huaraches were once among the most sought-after sneakers by collectors due to its scarcity in the early 2000s. A decade later, Nike opened the floodgates on the Huarache and you know you’ve made it when Zara and H&M rip you off.
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Rebellionaire” Is Releasing This March

Among sneakers, very few come close to rivaling the Air Jordan 1. Its history, which is closely tied to one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, is rife with notable releases, iconic moments, and even points of controversy. Upon its debut, the “shoe” was banned by the NBA, inspiring Nike to launch a successful campaign based entirely on an overexaggerated contention. And in honor of this ad, the brand has designed the new “Rebellionaire” colorway, preparing it for an early 2022 debut.
UNDERCOVER’s sacai x Nike LDWaffle Collaboration Releases Tomorrow

After months of being teased, the three-way Nike LDWaffle collaboration between UNDERCOVER and sacai finally releases tomorrow, October 29th. Despite melding three different perspectives across three takes of the same sneaker, the upcoming trio allows Chitose Abe’s 2019 design to revel in the spotlight. The layered construction visible throughout the tongue, profiles and accompanying branding gets reinterpreted with “Bright Citron,” “University Red” and “Night Maroon” that Jun Takahashi has utilized across other UNDRCVR offerings. The three parties involved leave their mark on the tongue labels and protruding heel component, forgoing over-co-branding found on other similar propositions.
Nike Dresses The Air Max 95 Up In Classic Fall Colors

Only about two months shy of 2022, the Nike Air Max 95 is embracing what is arguably the definitive Fall colorway. Pops of orange, though rather late to Halloween, spice up the upper along both the eye stays and miniature Swoosh. The warm tone is also applied to the Air Units, proffering a slight glow between its blacked out housing. Similarly neutral fixtures also dress the upper, though they’re largely overshadowed by the aforementioned, the layers of tan as well as brown suede, and the olive mesh/leather panels.
The Nike Air Max 97 Goes Bold With Safari Print

Ahead of its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 97 has emerged in handfuls of original and retro styles. Recently, the latter category has gained another tally in the form of a predominantly-muted pair animated by famed safari print. The latest take on Christian Tresser’s 1997 design reimagines a number...
Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Ship Shoes Elevate Auction Record

Marketers, designers, and sneakerheads have helped elevate shoe collecting to high art. This past Sunday, one of the industry’s masterpieces sold for upwards of $1.4 million. White and red leather Nike Air Ships, Michael Jordan’s earliest game-worn professional high-tops to surface at market, sold for $1,472,000 at a luxury sale...
Nike Air Force 1 Low LX Gets the "Lucky Charms" Treatment

Following the Dunk Low Disrupt and Air Max 90, Nike has now included the Air Force 1 Low LX in its “Lucky Charms” collection. The first iteration comes in an all-white colorway. Hits of “Metallic Gold” have been added onto the tongue tags’ branding as well as the logo on the heels. The gold charms and chain round off the design. The second pair features an all-black upper with white midsoles and outsoles. For this version, the branding and charms arrive in “Metallic Silver.” Take a closer look at both sneakers above.
Nike Remembers Their “The One Line” Sneakers With The Air Force 1 “NAI-KE”

Back in the 1980s, Nike teamed up with their Chinese factory to create a series of test shoes. Dubbed “The One Line,” the collection saw simple runners recontextualized with a large stripe instead of the more familiar Swoosh. Here, this design lives on thanks to the Air Force 1 “NAI-KE,” which pays homage to both the shoes and the brand’s relationship with China.
The Nike Air Zoom Type Reappears With “Barely Volt” Swooshes

Produced out of the experimental N.354 Lab, the Nike Air Zoom Type has recently appeared in a tri-color arrangement ostensibly inspired by running sneakers of the past. Predominantly dipped in “Black” and “White,” the newly-surfaced pair boasts “Barely Volt” flair at the profile swooshes. Zoom Air units at the forefoot also don the highlighter-reminiscent shade, as they have on previous stylings of the model. Elsewhere, Nike Sportswear-related branding reverts to the faint green, while layered midsole cushioning opts for a “colorless” arrangement that takes over much of the sneaker’s rear area. The grid pattern around the heel further injects an experimental aesthetic to the design, while nodding to the “prototype” nature of the Air Zoom Type.
Nike Air Max 90 "Lucky Charms" Coming Soon: Official Images

The Nike Air Max 90 is a classic sneaker from 1990 and just last year, it got to celebrate its 30th anniversary in style. If you are a fan of the Air Max 90, you have seen numerous colorways make their way to the market over the past couple of years, and they all have had some sort of unique flair to them. Now, The Nike Air Max 90 will be a part of the brand's upcoming "Lucky Charms" collection and there is no doubt that this latest Air Max 90 is one of the best in quite some time.
Patta x Nike's Second "The Wave" Episode Will Explore Music & Community

What does it mean to make waves? For years, Patta has been using streetwear as a conduit for community and culture. When you think of the Dutch streetwear stalwart, yes, covetable sneakers and apparel come to mind, but think a little harder and you’ll see how product is usually the springboard for more nuanced, purpose-driven storytelling. This is also true for Patta’s latest collaboration with Nike on the Air Max 1 “Wave” and corresponding “The Wave” short film series, where the sneaker, really and truly, is just the ignition point. In "The Wave," filmmaker Mahaneela and creative director Steve McQueen take us into the colorful world of siblings Abdul and Carista, a journey that explores the influence Patta has had on its community and the wider industry.
Sneaker News #43 – Nike’s Spooky Air Force 1 Arrives

Welcome to Sneaker News #43. It’s spooky season and as per usual Nike is celebrating by dropping a new colourway of the Nike Air Force 1 ‘Skeleton’ in time for Halloween. If you’re not into ghoulish footwear though, there’s plenty of fresh collaborations to get you excited. Nike is collaborating with Alyx and colliding with both sacai and UNDERCOVER on the same shoe. Meanwhile, Sean Wotherspoon is back at it with adidas while JJJJound is taking on one of New Balance’s classics. Check it all out plus more from YZY and Reebok.
