The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” Releases Tomorrow

What does it mean to make waves? For years, Patta has been using streetwear as a conduit for community and culture. When you think of the Dutch streetwear stalwart, yes, covetable sneakers and apparel come to mind, but think a little harder and you’ll see how product is usually the springboard for more nuanced, purpose-driven storytelling. This is also true for Patta’s latest collaboration with Nike on the Air Max 1 “Wave” and corresponding “The Wave” short film series, where the sneaker, really and truly, is just the ignition point. In "The Wave," filmmaker Mahaneela and creative director Steve McQueen take us into the colorful world of siblings Abdul and Carista, a journey that explores the influence Patta has had on its community and the wider industry.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO