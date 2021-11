What happens when you get two of the biggest stars in music on a single track? You get ‘One Right Now,’ the new collab from Post Malone and The Weeknd!. The Weeknd has been gearing up for the “dawn” of his new era, but is the music world ready for the next phase of Post Malone? Post, 26, seemingly unleashed the next single from his highly-anticipated follow-up to Hollywood’s Bleeding on Friday (Nov. 5), an epic collab with The Weeknd, 31, called “One Right Now.” In the ’80s synth inspired tune, the two croon about about an ex who wants to get back together — despite the guys having moved on (with another girl — i.e. “one” — on the way over “right now”).

