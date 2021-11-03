CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-precision geochronology reveals high-resolution Ediacaran timescale

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers led by Prof. Zhu Maoyan from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS) and their collaborators from the UK, the USA, and Russia have proposed new radioisotopic dates for Ediacaran successions in South China and the White Sea area. The new...

IN THIS ARTICLE
