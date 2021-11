With Build Back Better now a smaller package, who and what will be cut out? The Extended Child Tax Credit, or CTC, and therefore our children, should not be among the victims. Set to expire in December, this tax credit has already been effective in lifting millions of children out of poverty. Removing the work requirement meant that many more families are eligible to receive the full credit, including those who are most in need.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO