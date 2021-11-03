‘Animaniacs’ Interviews: The cast discuss the secret to the show’s longevity, their character actor heroes, the series’ dirtiest joke, and more

Hulu’s Animaniacs is currently streaming a second season on Hulu with a third season in production. The revival of the franchise is a burgeoning trend where streamers and producers are relaunching legacy brands for a new audience. BBC’s Spitting Image just concluded a very well-done second season via Britbox. HBO MAX is threatening with revivals of The Boondocks and Clone High. ViacomCBS is either spinning off or reviving classic franchises like Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria, and Ren & Stimpy. It’s safe to say, reboots are all of the rage right now and they are working. However, at the end of the day, the franchise needs to have the important ingredients in place to make sure legacy fans can easily find what is familiar mixed with new ingredients to help grow a new audience. Fortunately for Hulu, Animaniacs has managed to find both in what is being touted as “Steven Spielberg’s favorite TV show” according to show executive producer Gabe Swarr, “When we originally revived the series, we were able to take advantage of present-day technology to allow us to continue the 2D hand-drawn format all-the-while showcasing a new coat of paint in it’s presentation”.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO