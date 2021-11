And just like that, it was down to two premium shortstop options for the 2022 New York Yankees. In recent days, New York’s interest in Corey Seager has become glaringly obvious. The only question remaining is whether they end up taking home their desired prize, or if this becomes yet another chase where the team’s pursuit ended up so obvious that talks soured when the player’s camp viewed a union as an inevitability (Patrick Corbin, anyone?).

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO