The wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home continues on, as the film's December release date gets closer and closer. As fans wait for the second trailer, any additional looks at the blockbuster are proving to be appreciated. A new set photo posted by the Instagram account @onset.unseen is here to tide fans over, showing Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker walking down a snowy New York street. That set up was previously teased in set photos earlier this year, and as we saw in the film's first trailer, winter time will be factoring into the story in a unique way.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO