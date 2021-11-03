New issue of the Chamber's Outlook Online is out

Matthew McConaughey, who is contemplating a run for Texas governor, said Tuesday that he opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates for "younger kids." The 52-year-old actor, who is the father of three children between the ages of 8 to 13, revealed during the New York Times DealBook summit that he was against vaccine mandates for some kids and he will not vaccinate his own "right now."

