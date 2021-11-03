CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

LISTEN: Head Coach Todd Dodge Joins Light The Tower

hornfm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s rivalry week and head coach for Westlake...

hornfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson County Pilot

New coach will be a bright light

In this day and age, there can be few things more important than the role models we put in front of our young people. For this reason, my family and I will give our full support to newly appointed head coach Abby Schneekloth during the upcoming gymnastics season. We know...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Dodge
Person
Jeff Howe
kalb.com

Todd Urbina new Head Tennis Coach at Holy Savior Menard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (HSM) - With more than a decade of prior experience at the helm of the Eagle Tennis Program, Holy Savior Menard has announced the return of Todd Urbina as the Head Tennis Coach for the 2021-22 LHSAA season. In addition to his previous 11-year stint as HSM’s Head...
TENNIS
985thesportshub.com

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Joins Zolak & Bertrand – 11/4/21

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka joins the show. as he discusses Marcus Smarts’ comments about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Adrian Wojnarowski’s report about a players only meeting, and the win over the Magic last night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower
hawkeyesports.com

Brown Dismissed as Volleyball Head Coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta announced on Thursday that Vicki Brown has been terminated, without cause, as head coach of the UI volleyball program. A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. “We...
IOWA CITY, IA
erienewsnow.com

Iroquois' Morgan Resigns As Head Coach

After 8 seasons as the head man of the Iroquois football team, Matt Morgan is stepping aside. Morgan resigns after going 39-39 during his tenure leading the Braves program. This includes a 2017 season that watched Iroquois win the second-most games in a single season in program history. Morgan also...
FOOTBALL
footballscoop.com

Source: Dodge City CC is making a head coaching change

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dodge City CC (KS) is making a change at the top of their program. Ricky Coon will not return for a fourth season leading the team, sources shared with us. Dodge City finished the 2021 season 3-6. Coon went 2-5 during the spring season of 2021,...
FOOTBALL
Spectator

New head coach for the new season

Blugold gymnastics is prepping for their upcoming season with a new head coach in the gym. Jessie DeZiel, the new head coach, has years of gymnastics experience to her name. DeZiel competed in gymnastics at the University of Nebraska for four years. In her fifth year there, she acted as a volunteer student coach. At Ball State, DeZiel was an assistant coach for two years. At the University of Illinois, she acted as an assistant coach for a year then returned to Nebraska to act as a volunteer assistant prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
phillylacrosse.com

Former Villanova head coach Young joins coaching staff at Agnes Irwin

Former Villanova women’s lacrosse coach Julie Young has joined the coaching staff at defending Inter-Ac League champion Agnes Irwin, Owls head coach Lauren Wray announced today. Young – a Germantown Academy alum – announced her resignation in June after leading the Wildcat program for the last 10 years. During her...
VILLANOVA, PA
dexerto.com

Rawkus joins Sentinels as head coach after leaving FaZe Clan roster

Sentinels have signed former FaZe Clan core member Rawkus as the team’s first head coach ahead of the Valorant Champions next month. Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty has been with FaZe’s Valorant scene since the early days of the esport. Previously, he was an Overwatch World Cup Champion (2019) before making the transition to Riot’s FPS.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Enkay J joins BIG as head coach

BIG signed German skipper Niclas “⁠enkay J⁠” Krumhorn to be its CS:GO head coach. The move, announced today, will see the 32-year-old taking over the reins from Nikola “⁠LEGIJA⁠” Ninić, BIG’s temporary head coach who was filling in for Dustin “⁠DuDe⁠” Großmann, who took a personal leave in September. Enkay...
SPORTS
frontofficesports.com

Head Coaching Inequity in WBB Hires

The racial disparity in head coaching hires is a well-known trend across the sports industry. A new study shows how that pattern extends to women’s basketball. Between 1984-2020 — the period after women’s basketball took off in the wake of Title IX — white coaches have dominated new hires in the Power 5, the study found.
SPORTS
hornfm.com

S&S talks Texas football after a fourth straight loss

Texas lost and made history you don’t want. Trey and Chad talk about what happened Saturday, who jumped in the portal, and give you the kickoff time for TX@WV among other things. Reminder – Texas vs Kansas kicks at 6:30p on Saturday.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy