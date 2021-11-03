LISTEN: Head Coach Todd Dodge Joins Light The Tower

Blugold gymnastics is prepping for their upcoming season with a new head coach in the gym. Jessie DeZiel, the new head coach, has years of gymnastics experience to her name. DeZiel competed in gymnastics at the University of Nebraska for four years. In her fifth year there, she acted as a volunteer student coach. At Ball State, DeZiel was an assistant coach for two years. At the University of Illinois, she acted as an assistant coach for a year then returned to Nebraska to act as a volunteer assistant prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO