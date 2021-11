A Democrat operative working with The Lincoln Project is coming clean about how the organization’s defamatory stunt against Glenn Youngkin (R) became an out-of-control hoax. Lauren Windsor provided emails to The Intercept to show how The Lincoln Project came up with the idea to dress actors up as white supremacist marchers from the infamous 2017 Unite the Right rally, and have them pose in front of Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign bus. The organization took credit for the publicity stunt even as it morphed into a full-blown media scandal that was condemned from all sides.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO