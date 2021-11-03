CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Gazprom seeks balanced market, committed to Europe - Gazprom export chief

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom is committed to meeting European gas demand and is keen on reaching a balanced, predictable market, the gas giant’s export chief said on Wednesday.

Elena Burmistrova was speaking in a recorded message played at Flame Gas and LNG conference in Amsterdam.

“We are not interested either in record low, or in record high gas prices. The latter leads to gas demand degradation in Europe, which is clearly against our interests as a gas producer and supplier,” she said. “We want to see a balanced and predictable market, where we and our customers can successfully develop our business.” (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alex Richardson)

