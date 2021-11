FDA Committee Recommends COVID Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11. With Tuesday’s FDA committee vote endorsing the use of Pfizer's Covid vaccine in kids over the age of 4, public health officials in California are getting ready to distribute the kid-size doses. It’s looking like children will be able to get their shots in the next couple weeks, as soon as the review process is completed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO