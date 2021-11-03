Central Florida reacts after Markeith Loyd found guilty of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies are reacting after Markeith Loyd was found guilty of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd was found guilty by a jury just after 1:30 p.m.

The judge said court will resume for penalty phase on Friday.

READ: Who was Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton?

Here are some of the local law enforcement reactions to the verdict:

Orlando Police Department:

The Orlando Police Department released a statement by Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina:

Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who was the chief of the Orlando Police Department at the time of Clayton’s death wrote in all caps, “cop killer found guilty of murdering lt. Debra Clayton.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Office:

The Orange County Sheriff’s office wrote “Jury has found Markeith Loyd guilty of first degree murder in the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton. We will never forget you, Debra.”

©2021 Cox Media Group