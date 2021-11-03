CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Central Florida reacts after Markeith Loyd found guilty of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 7 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies are reacting after Markeith Loyd was found guilty of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd was found guilty by a jury just after 1:30 p.m.

The judge said court will resume for penalty phase on Friday.

Here are some of the local law enforcement reactions to the verdict:

Orlando Police Department:

The Orlando Police Department released a statement by Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina:

Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who was the chief of the Orlando Police Department at the time of Clayton’s death wrote in all caps, “cop killer found guilty of murdering lt. Debra Clayton.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Office:

The Orange County Sheriff’s office wrote “Jury has found Markeith Loyd guilty of first degree murder in the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton. We will never forget you, Debra.”

Comments / 109

Thammy Ever
6d ago

my friend who was the police officer in the bike motorcade that got hit by a car and died on the day of the manhunt can finally get his justice too. Rest in Peace my friend ♡

Reply
37
Honeybadgerdontcare
6d ago

Such a beautiful lady. Such a tragic end to her life of dedication and service! Hope this murdering dirt bag gets the death penalty! 🦡🐾

Reply(1)
32
Tb
6d ago

He cryed fake tears over killing the cop, PLEASE... He needs to put to death.. I am sure the Cop and girlfriend wanted to live also..

Reply(1)
33
