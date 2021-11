When it comes to eating pie, the experience is greater than the sum of its parts. Most of us can mark at least one life event by what we ate. For instance, the thing I remember most about my honeymoon flight is the basket of food that used to be gratis on British Airways. Sometimes food memories are more iconic, like the hot cocoa shared on morning walks with a now-departed friend. And ask people to describe their grandmothers, and almost to a one they will tie in some food-related memory—Sunday dinners, a secret recipe, chicken noodle soup when someone was sick. Food, it seems, is a universally-recognized conduit for a grandmother’s love.

