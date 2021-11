On October 14, grills sizzled, buns were toasted, and chefs sweated profusely over their precious, meaty creations—all to please a panel of meticulous burger connoisseurs. The hoopla was one of the most anticipated events of the annual New York City Wine and Food Festival. Food Network star and daytime television host Rachael Ray hosted the festival’s iconic Burger Bash, which had returned after a dormant pandemic year. The same cutthroat competition was revived but with a more modern take on what a burger could be. For the first time in the legendary Burger Bash history, a vegan burger was granted entry to compete. Chef and restaurateur Spike Mendelsohn of Top Chef fame came in blazing hot with the PLNT Burger’s signature Mushroom BBQ Bacon Burger fully intending to scorch the competition. How did Mendelsohn and his vegan burger fare? Keep reading to see how this sandwich slam went down.

