TV Series

Niari Brown’s review of ‘Squid Game’

By Niari Brown
hattersherald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to admit I cried while watching this show. Squid Game has caught the eyes of many people around the world, after a post about the show spread on the popular app TikTok. Desperate for many and living with piles of depts, Seong Gi -Hun is introduced to the opportunity...

hattersherald.com

sjpl.org

YA "Squid Game" TBR

I may be hopping on this trend a little too late at this point, but it's okay because I'm still not over it!. If you have not watched the Netflix Original Series "Squid Game," what are you doing?. I was completely mind blown by this series and its plot. It's...
TV SERIES
localsyr.com

Brian Miller’s Take on Netflix’s “Squid Game”

TV and Movie Critic Brian Miller reviews Netflix’s South Korean survival drama television series Squid Game. In less than a month, Squid Game has drawn over 111 million viewers making it not only the most watched original series but one of the most controversial as well. If you’ve seen Squid...
TV SERIES
thesunflower.com

Netflix’s ‘Squid Games’ takes the internet by storm in no time

Recently in late September, Netflix released their newest series “Squid Games”, which has taken the internet into a new spin of memes and questions. Within the first 28 days of it’s release, it has become one of Netflix’s most watched series across many regions as well as surpassing last fall’s release “Bridgerton.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
lhslance.org

Netflix Review: Squid Game takes a twisted look into society

Green light. Red light. That’s a phrase from our childhood pasts. It’s a child’s game that has been revamped into internationally televised entertainment. Squid Game, Netflix’s most recent big hit, takes the world by storm. Following the trials and tribulations of a single dad, Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-jae),...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Netflix's 'Squid Game' will come back for season 2

It’s official, the Netflix TV series "Squid Game" will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. But due to the show’s global success, its creator and director said, "I almost feel like you leave us no choice." "There’s...
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

It's Official: Squid Game Is Getting a Second Season

You never know what’s going to catch on. Back in 2011, who could have predicted that a fantasy show about dragons and court politics called Game of Thrones was going to become a pop culture phenomenon? And this year, who could have foreseen that Squid Game, a Korean-language Netflix drama about a group of people taken to a mysterious island where they compete in deadly games in exchange for a cash prize, would take the world by storm?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Squid Game's Season 1 Ending Was Almost Very Different

TV fans around the world are clamoring for another season of Squid Game on Netflix, in large part due to the cliffhanger ending that set up the inevitable Season 2. After escaping the game and learning the true identity of its founder, Gi-hun found out about another edition of the deadly experience, and he opted to turn back and do something rather than get on a plane to go see his family. The ending perfectly sets up a second installment of the series, but there was a version of that final scene that looked a lot different.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

This TikToker's Squid Game Halloween Decorations Look Scarily Realistic

While the deadly games from Squid Game are arguably the stuff of nightmares, one TikToker is making one of the Netflix series’ most memorable scenes a reality for Halloween. TikTok star Justin Holt, who is known on the platform for his over-the-top holiday light displays, has done it again by transforming his house into the scene of a Red Light, Green Light game — and the TikToker’s Squid Game Halloween decorations are eerily realistic. From a replica of the deadly robot doll to audio of gunshots, Holt’s Manchester, New Hampshire home (popularly known as “the TikTok house” on the platform) has been completely transformed.
MANCHESTER, NH
uscannenbergmedia.com

Root Source: Squid Game

The popular Korean-based Netflix show called “Squid Game” has taken over the internet with its gruesome action scenes. The show involves hundreds of contestants who have been in debt to win back the money they owe by playing childhood games. The only downside is the players who do not win get “eliminated.”
TV & VIDEOS
theasburycollegian.com

Squid Game’s rise to popularity

Hwang Dong Hyuk’s “Squid Game” has managed to capture the world by storm seemingly overnight. In fact, since its initial release last September 17 this year on Netflix, the show has risen to number 1 in the streaming Titan’s Top 10 list in over 94 countries. This is a significant milestone for K-Drama fans everywhere because this is the first show to reach this position globally.
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's real-life Squid Game doll is absolutely terrifying

Netflix has made the terrifying decision to recreate the iconic Squid Game doll in real life and it's going to be turning up in a variety of locations. Squid Game is the most watched Netflix show of all time - and for good reason: it's fantastic and scary in equal measure. The show centres on a deadly game that's played by a group of 456 debt-ridden people, with the promise of a big cash reward for the eventual winner.
TV SERIES
orangemedianetwork.com

“Squid Game” becomes Netflix’s most watched show

This article contains spoilers for the Netflix show “Squid Game”. “This is hell. What are the rules in hell?” Deok-Su said, a character from Netflix’s currently most watched show “Squid Game ” after he discovers a horrifying truth about the game. “Squid Game” is a nine-episode South Korean series released...
TV SERIES
keizertimes.com

Squid Game is all that it’s cracked up to be

It is sometimes easy for me to forget in the never-ending deluge of Hollywood content that the United States is no longer the only superpower when it comes to making movies and television. Every once in a while, however, the comfy yet blinding isolationist bubble that American studios have inflated around me in the field of entertainment is burst when an unexpected gem comes rocketing to our shores, reminding me yet again that we are not the center of the world. South Korea’s Parasite, for example, was not content to be the best “foreign film” of the year, but the best film period (if you treat the Academy Awards as anything more than an exercise in self-congratulatory nonsense, anyway). In this same spirit, it was a shock to many people (creator Hwang Dong-hyuk included) when Korea’s Squid Game shot into the American zeitgeist and beat Bridgerton in becoming Netflix’s most viewed original show ever this last week. And after spending some time with it I can confidently say that Squid Game is one of those rare phenomena that is all it’s cracked up to be.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Arcane Dethrones Squid Game As Netflix's #1 Show

In just three days, Riot Games' first animated series for League of Legends, Arcane, has dethroned Korean drama Squid Game as the number one TV show on Netflix in 37 countries. The position was held for about two months by Squid Game, which has officially reached 111 million people, making...
TV SERIES
