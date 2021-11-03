CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Centeno’s review of ‘Halloween Kills’

By Chris Centeno
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe return of many of the original cast gave a great vibe for Halloween fans, but the movie had the series take a step back. Full of lackluster and disappointing scares and common cliches, Halloween Kills did not build off 2018’s Halloween. I was expecting more terror and a...

Comments / 2

