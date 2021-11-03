Chris Centeno’s review of ‘Halloween Kills’

Trancas International/Galaxy International (Shout!/Scream Factory) The success of Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers prompted producer and rights holder Moustapha Akkad to quickly rush another film into theaters only a year later. At the time, many big films and high profile sequels were hitting screens, leaving others to get lost in the shuffle. But in the case of Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, it might have been too much too soon. It had the most aggressive visual overhaul in the series up to this point with very little lighting and Gothic horror sensibilities, the Myers house was transformed into a mansion of sorts, the Thorn curse storyline was introduced a bit more (and heavily explored in the following sequel), a major character from the previous film dies within the first twenty minutes, and the ending of the previous film went essentially unexplored. Opening at number two behind Look Who’s Talking, Halloween 5 was not a satisfying follow-up for most fans. It offers a lot of visual prowess, but it truly began the downward spiral in quality for the original Halloween series.

