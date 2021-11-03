CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥 Governor on Kansas plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11

TOPEKA —Governor Kelly discussed Kansas' plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years-old at the Safer Classrooms Workgroup virtual meeting Wednesday. It began just after 1p.m. The state expects to...

Great Bend Post

Kan. lawmakers consider special session to act against vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are pushing to enact new state laws before Thanksgiving to protect workers financially if they refuse to comply with federal mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Top GOP legislative leaders called Tuesday for lawmakers to have a special session to consider proposals making it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and providing unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for refusing to get inoculated. Both proposals emerged from a legislative committee meeting Tuesday and come in response to vaccine mandates announced in September by President Joe Biden.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kan. largest school district to help vaccinate 5-11 year old kids

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The largest school district in Kansas plans to open a COVID-19 immunization site after the vaccine was approved for kids aged 5-11. Wichita district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the school system hasn’t administered any shots yet to the 5-11 group and won’t be going school-by-school with vaccines. Instead, the district will set up a vaccination station at district headquarters that will serve the school community, including students, parents and unvaccinated employees.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KDHE: 1,900 new cases, 39 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,929 to a total of 442,232, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,530. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Funeral Preparation

From the Great Bend Recreation Commission... The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Funeral Preparation” on Wednesday, November 10th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Please join us for a comprehensive session detailing funeral planning. It is our goal to initiate a dialog that is NOT on the “Top 10 list” for families to discuss. Topics that we are hoping to discuss, but are not limited to, are pre-planned funerals, pre-paid funerals, Medicaid qualifications, VA benefits and Social Security benefits. Please make your calendar and come with questions.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Pandemic scams increasingly targeting US seniors

BBB is receiving several reports from seniors reporting that they are receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health, about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently approved stimulus payment. Others are receiving emails stating they qualify for a payment and to click on a link to claim a check. During this time of uncertainty, it is the ideal time for a scammer to prey on fear. The bottom-line is don’t respond to a text, email or phone call from a sender that is unfamiliar, even if it looks official or from a respected agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Great Bend Post

Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees announced

Two Great Bend teachers have been nominated as candidates for the Kansas Teacher of the Year. Dara Touslee, kindergarten teacher at Park Elementary School, and Joseph Bliven, an eighth-grade science teacher at Great Bend Middle School, were introduced to the Great Bend Board of Education at their monthly meeting on Monday.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

A 'Christmas miracle' in Larned

The Christmas lights will soon be shining brightly once again atop Larned's water tower. For decades, the lights gave the appearance of a royal crown during the holiday season. According to Larned Mayor William Nusser, the light display could no longer be maintained safely, so the lights have not been...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) —Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall seeks to block $450,000 payments to illegal immigrants

From U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall's Office... U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. joined Senator Steve Daines (MT) and over 25 of their colleagues in introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to block President Joe Biden’s reported plan to spend upwards of a billion dollars to provide $450,000 per person in taxpayer money for settlements for illegal immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
