🎥 Governor on Kansas plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11

From the Great Bend Recreation Commission... The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Funeral Preparation” on Wednesday, November 10th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Please join us for a comprehensive session detailing funeral planning. It is our goal to initiate a dialog that is NOT on the “Top 10 list” for families to discuss. Topics that we are hoping to discuss, but are not limited to, are pre-planned funerals, pre-paid funerals, Medicaid qualifications, VA benefits and Social Security benefits. Please make your calendar and come with questions.
Comments / 0