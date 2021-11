Alt-j has unleashed their latest single “Get Better” from their highly anticipated new album The Dream, set to be released February 11, 2022, via Canvasback / Infectious Music. “Get Back” is an acoustic one with Joel Newman on guitar while Gus Unger-Hamilton joins in with vocals and subtle piano. “I felt nervous heat when writing ‘Get Better,” Newman said in a press statement. “The context of the Coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe — or I hope — that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.”

