CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

New England Aquarium aids rescue of smuggled Eastern box turtles

By Mihiro Shimano
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

The turtles were found in a box, individually stuffed inside tight socks without food or water.

The New England Aquarium was part of a rescue team that aided the recovery of nearly 100 Eastern box turtles that were attempted to be smuggled out of the U.S. and into Asia over the summer. They supported the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services in taking in the turtles that were suffering from a myriad of issues that had arisen from their treatment.

The turtles were found in a box, where they were individually stuffed inside tight socks without food or water, according to a release from the aquarium. They had been captured illegally from the wild by the smugglers, who were trying to export the turtles from a U.S. port. Eastern box turtles are native to the East Coast and are one of the most commonly sighted turtles. They are also a popular breed of pet turtles.

After examination, wildlife officials found that the turtles were all severely dehydrated intentionally and had ear and eye infections from being confined in the box without sunlight or water.

“When smugglers ship turtles, they often withhold food and water in advance because they don’t want them defecating,” the service’s supervisory wildlife inspector for the Northeast region, Laura DiPrizio, said in the release. “The smell draws attention.”

The turtles were inspected and later distributed by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s (AZA) Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) American Turtles Program to the New England Aquarium, as well as Roger Williams Park Zoo and Zoo New England. The Rescue and Animal Health staff at the Aquarium was able to treat the turtles for dehydration and their eye infections.

Within the next few weeks, however, the turtles began showing symptoms of the ranavirus, which is a deadly disease that “causes animals to hemorrhage, gasp for air, and accumulate fluid under the skin,” according to the aquarium.

The aquarium quickly looked for a biosecure research laboratory studying ranavirus as there currently is no cure for the virus so they were not able to release the turtles into the wild, donate them, or give them up for adoption due to their circumstances. They were sent to a laboratory at the University of Illinois, where veterinarians are studying ranavirus.

“The AZA SAFE American Turtle Program worked the way it was supposed to by finding emergency housing for turtles and providing critical veterinary care that informed our decision to conduct comprehensive disease screening to identify risks of release,” Dave Collins, who runs the AZA SAFE American Turtle program, said in the release. “But the ranavirus outbreak illustrates the complexity of the challenge, and the ongoing need for resources and research to respond to the native turtle-trafficking crisis … It’s a problem too big for one organization to solve.”

The aquarium highlighted several ways to help stop illegal trades of turtles, including not sharing locations of wild turtle sightings. They said poachers scour the internet to look for potential turtle sightings. Those who want to buy a pet turtle should also do their background research and opt for adoption, the aquarium said.

Comments / 0

Related
Discovery

The World’s Deadliest Bird Used to be a Pet

The southern cassowary is known as the world’s most dangerous bird. Native to the forests of New Guinea and Northern Australia, in captivity the bird displays extreme aggression. Close descendants of velociraptors, the fierce dinosaurs featured in Jurassic Park, cassowaries have been documented fatally wounding other animals and even humans,...
ANIMALS
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Good Samaritans Rescue Stranded Sea Turtle

From the Seaside Aquarium: A 50 pound, olive ridley sea turtle was found one mile north of the Peter Iredale shipwreck in Hammond, Oregon yesterday October 27,2021. The turtle was found by Samuel K. Gardner. The turtle appeared dead at first but shortly after finding the animal Samuel realized that...
SEASIDE, OR
Seaside Signal

Samaritans, Seaside Aquarium lend assist to sea turtle

A 50-pound olive ridley sea turtle was found one mile north of the Peter Iredale shipwreck in Hammond by Samuel K. Gardner. The turtle appeared dead at first, aquarium staff reported Thursday, but shortly after finding the animal Samuel realized that it was still alive and contacted Seaside Aquarium. Gardner...
SEASIDE, OR
dexerto.com

Twitch delight puppy fans with new “Animals, Aquariums & Zoos” category

Twitch has launched a brand new outdoors category separate from “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” and “Travel & Outdoors,” this time with a focus on animals. On November 1, Twitch revealed that Animals, Aquariums & Zoos would be the newest category on the site, just in time for Animal Week.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Aids#Eastern#The New England Aquarium#American Turtles Program#Zoo New England
1420 WBSM

Boston and Providence Zoos Team Up to Save Smuggled Turtles

Nearly 100 illegally smuggled box turtles were confiscated at a U.S. shipping port this summer and our local aquariums and zoos have been working together to nurse them back to health. Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Franklin Zoo in Boston and the New England Aquarium each took in some turtles in desperate need of care.
BOSTON, MA
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

Smuggling bear parts in Australia and New Zealand

Australia doesn't have any native bears, yet our involvement in the illegal trade of bear parts and products is sadly a different story. In a paper published in Pacific Conservation Biology , researchers from the University of Adelaide in collaboration with the Monitor Conservation Research Society and the Wildlife Justice Commission examined the demand for bear parts and products in Australia and New Zealand.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Extremely rare, bright-yellow catfish caught in the Netherlands

Like an enormous, writhing banana with gills, a bright-yellow catfish flopped out of the water and into Martin Glatz's boat. Glatz, a professional angler out on a lake in the Netherlands with his twin brother Oliver, had caught many catfish in his life — but none like this. Glatz panicked at first.
ANIMALS
Moultrie Observer

Slow and steady work to stop decline of the eastern box turtle

MANISTEE, Michigan — The eastern box turtle is getting a helping hand from a multi-agency collaboration in Michigan to help the species regain their population after two decades of declining numbers. The Little River Band of Odawa Indian’s Wildlife Program, under their Natural Resources Department, is collaborating with Grand Valley...
WILDLIFE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy