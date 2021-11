Denver voters rejected the crown jewel in Mayor Michael Hancock's $450 million bond package, voting against the $190 million arena at the National Western Center while approving other new spending.Driving the news: The mayor put his five-pronged spending plan to voters — and allies spent millions to push it — but skepticism from residents clouded the project’s vision, leading the measure to defeat.Ballot measures 2A through 2D funding new libraries, homeless shelters, parks and bike lanes won by wide margins.But 2E — the arena — failed by a 41% to 59% vote, based on preliminary returns.Why it matters: Hancock backed...

DENVER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO