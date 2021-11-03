Pawtucket police seek person of interest in arson case

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be connected to a series of arson fires in Pawtucket.

Early Monday morning, police said they responded to five fires that broke out within minutes of each other on Broadway, Sabin Street and East Street.

No injuries were reported, but a liquor store was damaged in one of the fires.

After the state fire marshal’s office determined the fires were intentionally set, police obtained surveillance video which showed a man outside Rick’s Liquors shortly before flames erupted.

Minutes before, the same man could be seen waiting for first responders to pass the store, police said.

Photos: Pawtucket police

On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective William Figura at (401) 727-9100 ext. 764 or wfigura@pawtucketpolice.com .

