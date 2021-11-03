CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tom Ford Tells All in His New Book

By Laurie Brookins
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8cZD_0clXERrw00

Film directors, take note: Tom Ford is interested in adding “actor” to his résumé. Just don’t ask him to play a fashion designer.

“I do get offered things a few times a year, but I have no desire to play a version of myself,” Ford tells THR in a phone interview. “I said that as a bit of a toss-off [in the book], but it might be an interesting exercise. I did want to be an actor when I was young, but I didn’t like putting myself out in the world like that. I’m much more secure now.”

In Tom Ford 002 (out Nov. 10 from Rizzoli exclusively at Tom Ford boutiques and tomford.com, $135), the follow-up to his 2004 autobiography, the designer indeed adopts an unabashed approach toward his current state of mind as he examines the past 15 years of his career and personal life. Since departing his creative-director duties at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent in 2004, Ford has enjoyed an intensely prolific period that included founding his eponymous label (with more than 100 stores worldwide); writing and directing 2009’s A Single Man and 2016’s Nocturnal Animals ; and becoming a father at age 51, when he and husband Richard Buckley had a son via surrogate in 2012. Buckley, a respected fashion journalist, died in September at age 72 following a long illness; it’s the only subject Ford requested to refrain from discussion. The book is dedicated to Buckley and their son, Jack.

Ford’s 60th birthday Aug. 27 also was the milestone that, as it approached, inspired introspection. Yet he’s all too aware that one element — discussed in an expansive Q&A in Tom Ford 002 with journalist Bridget Foley — is sure to spark headlines: how he overcame an addiction to cocaine and alcohol in the earlier period of the book’s 15-year span. But, he says, “I don’t regret any of it, by the way, because everything in my life has added up to who I am today. It was out of control, and in order to continue life, to be creative and certainly to be a parent, I had to stop.”

Glamorous photos from runways, provocative ad campaigns, red carpets, editorials and film sets populate the book. Ford edited the images over the course of a year, starting with “thousands and thousands” of photos gathered from his com­pany’s public relations departments around the world. He preferred looking at printed images versus digital, he says, laying everything he liked on the floor to discern favorites and determine what worked together. That’s how everyone from Rihanna and David Beckham to Jane Fonda, Beyoncé and Brad Pitt, plus Ford’s own March 2006 Vanity Fai r “Hollywood Issue” cover — on which he appeared with Keira Knightley and Scarlett Johansson — made the cut. “It’s hard to squeeze 15 years of your life into 400 pages when you’re in the business of visuals,” Ford says.

Diary-like entries kick off each chapter: “What the hell was I thinking?!” he writes in the introduction to 2010. “I did something that I swore that I would never do: I launched a women’s collection. Designing womenswear can consume you. Literally.” Ford is wholly pragmatic about his no-holds-barred attitude in both the Q&A and each chapter introduction. “Something that comes with age and a certain security is the ability to be honest, and that’s what I felt like. Why wouldn’t I be honest at this point?” he says. “I own my own business, so I can’t be fired.”

Living in Los Angeles and the impact of Hollywood on his brand also are explored. Fatherhood unquestionably has changed Ford, both his outlook and his home life. “Los Angeles is built around life at friends’ houses, around swimming pools, and when you’re raising a 9-year-old, it’s wonderful,” he tells THR . “I drive him to school, we play tennis, go swimming. L.A. works for us.”

In the book, he reminisces about favorite moments in 2012: “Gwyneth Paltrow walked down the red carpet at the Oscars in a white dress with a cape that she selected straight from the showroom. Rihanna was wearing my clothes everywhere; Tom Brady, one of the most handsome and charming guys ever, and a great customer, was dressing almost exclusively in my clothes; and James Bond [Daniel Craig], wearing one of my suits, made an appearance at the Olympics with the queen. It was a great year.”

“There are more celebrities in this book than there were in the first,” Ford notes to THR . “We live in a celebrity-driven culture, and they’re the way we communicate so much these days. They’re also some of my best customers — and paying customers — because my clothes are not quiet, they’re somewhat daring.”

As the fashion industry continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, Ford oversaw a full schedule of Spring 2022 shows during New York Fashion Week in September in his capacity as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“Fashion shows tried all sorts of different ways [during the pandemic], but there’s nothing like the power of a live show,” says the designer, who debuted his own Spring 2022 collection at New York’s Lincoln Center as the finale of the week, with Julianne Moore, Dan Levy and Eiza González among the stars on the front row. “The energy, the vibe, the music, it’s all necessary. That feeling translates so easily to social media: I think Instagram, for all its evils, may actually save fashion. People dress for Instagram; they’re costuming themselves for their own movie.”

Perhaps it’s no accident that Ford enjoys that idea, as images of Moore and Colin Firth from on set and behind the scenes on A Single Man likewise occupy significant space in 002 . “Other than having Jack and raising him, making A Single Man is probably the single thing I’m most proud of because it was so incredibly personal,” Ford says. “I loved the process. It was so enormously fulfilling. I wish I had time to make more films, but somehow I created this big business.”

Yet even as Ford remains devoted to fashion design and the sustainability conversation that now dominates the industry — he released a watch 100 percent made from ocean plastics in November 2020 — his love of film is never far from mind.

Is he tired of being asked when he’ll make a third movie? “I’ve been working on a screenplay of a book I have the rights to, but I’ve been so busy — and during the pandemic, like a lot of people, I felt a bit shell-shocked and not remotely creative,” he says. “But I’m not tired of the question. I just wish my answer could be, ‘We start shooting in two months.’ ”

This story first appeared in the Nov. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Method Man, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Join YA Rap Drama ‘On the Come Up’ (Exclusive)

Method Man, Mike Epps and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have joined the cast of On the Come Up, Paramount Players’ adaptation of the best-seller by Angie Thomas. The movie is now in production with Jamila C. Gray starring. Sanaa Lathan is directing and co-starring. The coming-of-age movie centers on 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. But it’s hard for her to even win her first rap battle when she’s labeled a hoodlum at school, when one of her songs becomes an internet sensation by causing a controversy, and when her mom loses her job and...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina Hall Teams With Robert De Niro for ‘Midnight Run’ Sequel

Regina Hall is set to star in a sequel to Midnight Run, with original star Robert De Niro attached to produce. Midnight Run came out in 1988 and starred De Niro as a bounty hunter who is tasked with tracking down a former mob accountant, played by the late Charles Grodin. The buddy comedy sees the duo traveling cross-country trying to evade both the FBI and the mob. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Aeysha Carr is penning the movie, which is set up at Universal. Story details on the sequel are being kept under wraps. Universal had been trying to get a sequel or remake of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
fashionista.com

Must Read: Tom Ford's Honest New Interview, KNC Beauty Partners With Champion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Ahead of the release of his second book, "Tom Ford 002," the American luxury designer, director and chairman of the CFDA gets honest in an interview with GQ's Rachel Tashjian. Ford discusses controversial moments in his career, why he believes celebrity stylists should have less power and what American fashion needs "to become a truly global phenomenon." {GQ}
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Page Six

Why Tom Ford’s jeans have crotch logos: ‘Everyone looks’

That’s one jean-ius logo. When designing denim, Tom Ford places his subtle logo in a less-than subtle spot: the “tip of the crotch.”. “I’m wearing a pair of my own jeans, and right down at the crotch, there’s a liiiittle embroidered ‘TF’ riiight at the tip of the crotch,” he told GQ in a recent interview.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Everything You Need to Know About Tom Ford’s New 002 Book

There are wild stories about Tom Ford interviews. The man is as mythological as his brand—known for sleek glamour of the ultimate old-school Hollywood variety. He’s fashion’s King of Sex. And he’s famous for being a perfectionist with an attention to detail rivaling Stanley Kubrick (not to mention all his fellow Virgos). Editing his films frame by frame, and zooming in to amplify a shade of cantaloupe to give it the ideal tone; getting down on one knee, impeccably mannered, to ask Stella McCartney to be his son’s godparent. He painted the tractors on his ranch all black to complement his black horses and black Angus cattle. He does not wear sneakers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thehendersonnews.com

Tom Ford: Cancel culture inhibits fashion

Tom Ford says cancel culture "inhibits design". The 60-year-old fashion muse - behind the iconic eponymous label - says the fact "everything is now considered appropriation" is limiting fashion. Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Ford said: “Cancel culture inhibits design because rather than feeling free, the tendency is to start...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Rihanna
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
Eiza González
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Vanity Fair

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp “Overblown” and “Overrated” in His New Book

It appears Brian Cox has learned a thing or two during his three seasons spent playing the tyrannical Logan Roy. The Emmy nominee seems to be channeling his scathing Succession persona in his upcoming memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. Unlike @deuxmoi blind items or premeditated soundbites, Cox is naming names while reflecting on his storied career in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Will Smith Tells All In New Memoir

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 03: Will Smith attends Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at the Parker Palm Springs on January 3, 2016 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images,) (CNN) — Actor Will Smith reveals a dark part of his upbringing and...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Runways#Fashion Design#Thr#Tomford Com#Q A
GOBankingRates

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and 25 More of the Richest Women in Music

Women rule the world — including the music industry. In addition to having powerful pipes, many of the most talented ladies in music write their own songs, serve as professional dancers, are accomplished actresses and even have their own businesses. Read More: The Richest Celebrity From Every State Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer Hard work and serious talent has allowed these ladies to become both famous and incredibly wealthy. Even within the realm of the most prosperous female artists, some stand out from the crowd. GOBankingRateas analyzed data from Celebrity...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Matt James Wiped His Instagram To Reveal He's Releasing A Tell-All Book

Matt James is ready to tell his own story. The former Bachelor and philanthropist is releasing a tell-all book about his time in Bachelor Nation, his family history, and his experiences as a Black man in America. Matt’s new book is aptly titled, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations with a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness, and he announced it in quite a notable way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Page Six

Top Hollywood bodyguard shopping a tell-all book

One of Hollywood’s top bodyguards — who has worked with stars including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Kevin Costner and Britney Spears — is shopping a tell-all book about his career and famous clients. Kris Herzog, who is the owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, has written a 700-page...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spectrumnews1.com

New book tells the story of LA’s highways

'Saturday Night Live' likes to mine the comedic qualities of SoCal's freeways. And while the roadways usually make us cry and groan more than laugh, they also tell a story about the history of the region. Author Paul Haddad's entertaining journey through 527 miles of our local highway system is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

The Fresh Prince Has a Memoir (And It’s an Instant Best-Seller)

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Will Smith,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy