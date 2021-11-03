CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

We're not perfect, says Met chief in women's action plan

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Met Police "action plan" will help it regain the trust of women after a number of scandals, the force has said. They include the case of Sarah Everard, who was abducted, raped and murdered by a serving officer earlier this year. In 2020 two PCs who should have...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
