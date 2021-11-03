CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Many companies are offering big incentives to holiday hires

Missoulian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the holiday shopping season practically here, retailers...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Missoulian

Inherited items that can be worth nothing

People often inherit things they can’t really sell for much money because tastes and lifestyles change through the years. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
ECONOMY
CBS DFW

Bonuses, Higher Salaries Offered As Retailers Look To Hire 35% More Holiday Help Compared To Last Year

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If so, you’ve probably noticed that stores are in need of some extra Santa’s helpers this year. Stores like The Toy Maven in North Dallas are feeling the rush, and, when it comes to employees, the crunch. “All of our staff right now is working extra and working overtime and really, really working hard to help us help us meet the need,” said Candace Williams, owner of The Toy Maven. Williams said she’s trying to hire 10 to 12 additional seasonal employees for her three stores – about 40% more than she currently has. According...
DALLAS, TX
740thefan.com

Retailers association offers cash incentive to lure workers

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota has not been immune to the labor shortages that are plaguing businesses nationwide. That’s prompted the South Dakota Retailers Association to offer a cash incentive of $1,000 to try to lure out-of-state workers to fill jobs at businesses that are association members. The cash payout...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Pennygem
newspressnow.com

Companies looking to hire seasonal employees

The United Parcel Services is among the companies searching for workers ahead of the holidays. UPS is looking to hire 75 seasonal employees in the Jefferson City area during it's "Brown Friday" hiring event. The company aims to hire more than 60,000 employees nationwide to help ensure holiday gifts arrive on time.
COLUMBIA, MO
Bensalem Times

Amazon hiring for the holidays

Amazon announced it will be hiring more than 3,900 in the Philadelphia area for seasonal jobs. The jobs have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts. Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing,...
LEVITTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
foodservicedirector.com

Offering incentives that truly inspire staffers

“It’s an arms race for talent right now,” says Wren Roberts, managing director of support services at nonprofit healthcare system Centra Health in Lynchburg, Va., echoing the thoughts of most operators across the country right now. Many operators are raising wages—Centra included—to draw in applicants. But Roberts notes it’s building...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Newswatch 16

Businessman offers $50 incentive for vaccines

BERWICK, Pa. — Kirk Bower figures if he makes his living off the community, he should give back to that community when he has the chance. Bower owns Kissinger's Floor and Wall in Berwick. He's set aside $10,000 of his own money to give to his neighbors who decide to get vaccinated.
BERWICK, PA
Triangle Business Journal

TBJ Plus: Fast 50 companies that are hiring the most; Raleigh among best new home markets; Coke's big buy

These fast-growing Triangle companies have big plans for hiring in the coming months. Here's a breakdown. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy