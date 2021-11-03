CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than expected: Pentagon report

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3hoV_0clXEGPB00
© Getty

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than expected as it seeks to build global influence, the Pentagon said in a report released Wednesday.

The report stated that Beijing likely intends to have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, including 700 “deliverable” warheads by 2027, far outpacing the Defense Department’s previous estimates.

China is strengthening its “ability to ‘fight and win wars’ against a ‘strong enemy’ [a likely euphemism for the United States], coerce Taiwan and rival claimants in territorial disputes, counter an intervention by a third party in a conflict along the PRC's periphery, and project power globally,” reads the analysis titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China."

Last month, Gen. Mark Milley , chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, raised concerns about China’s apparent testing of hypersonic weapons, calling it “very close” to a “Sputnik moment.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. has also been concerned about recent China provocations against Taiwan, which it sees as part of its territory. Beijing flew nearly 150 warplanes into Taiwan’s air identification zone last month.

It was unclear from Wednesday’s report exactly how many nuclear warheads that China has on hand. However, the Pentagon predicted last year that Beijing’s stockpile was in the low 200s and was projected to at least double over the next decade.

By comparison, the United States had 3,750 nuclear warheads as of September 2020, according to data from the State Department released in early October.

The report also found that China is developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and has “commenced building at least three solid-fueled ICBM silo fields,” which will contain hundreds of silos.

A separate report from the Federation of American Scientists released Tuesday revealed that China had been constructing facilities near the cities of Yumen, Hami and Ordos that appeared to be missile silos. China has not confirmed or denied that the facilities are silos.

Comments / 1

Related
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island. The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty,” China’s Defense Ministry said in an announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Nuclear Warheads#Defense Department#The Defense Department#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#The State Department#Icbm
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

China may launch new high-tech aircraft carrier in early 2022: report

China, which already has the world’s largest navy, could launch a new high-tech aircraft carrier that rivals US warships by early next year, according to an analysis of satellite imagery. ​​. The Tuesday report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, DC-based think tank, said images taken...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Pentagon: China Drastically Outpaced Nuclear Weapon Projections

The speed at which China is developing its nuclear arsenal is much faster than U.S. officials predicted only a year ago, according to a Pentagon report released Wednesday. Within six years, the number of nuclear warheads under Chinese control could increase by 700 and potentially surpass 1,000 by 2030, the report said. A current number of Chinese weapons was not included in the report, but the Pentagon said the number was in the “low 200s” a year ago and was likely to double by the end of the decade.
MILITARY
Fulton Sun

Pentagon: Chinese nuke force growing faster than predicted

WASHINGTON (AP) — China is expanding its nuclear force much faster than U.S. officials predicted just a year ago, highlighting a broad and accelerating buildup of military muscle designed to enable Beijing to match or surpass U.S. global power by mid-century, according to a Pentagon report released Wednesday. The number...
MILITARY
People

Pentagon Report Assesses China's Military Might: Hypersonic Missiles and 1,000 Nuclear Warheads by 2030

The Department of Defense on Wednesday submitted its annual report to Congress assessing China's "current and probable future course of military-technological development" and outlining their view of the country's goals and capabilities, including the likely possession of "700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1000 warheads by 2030." In addition,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

China intends to have at least 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, warns Pentagon

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): A new Pentagon report has revealed that China is rapidly expanding the number of its nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support its nuclear expansion over the next decade. A report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China...
POLITICS
Financial Times

China plans to quadruple nuclear weapons stockpile, Pentagon says

China plans to quadruple its nuclear stockpile by 2030, according to a Pentagon assessment that points to a shift in Chinese policy with big implications for the balance of military power. The US defence department said China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and would boost its stockpile...
POLITICS
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Taiwan Confirms US Troops Are On The Island, China Responds In Anger

The President of Taiwan confirmed U.S. soldiers were on the island in an interview with CNN, becoming the country’s first leader to do so in decades. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the U.S. aiming at increasing our defense capability,” President Tsai Ing-wen told CNN after acknowledging the troop presence. However, she said that the number was “not as many as people thought.”
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

384K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy