Facebook users who entered the name "Kyle Rittenhouse" in the platform’s search bar are finding that no results are being displayed. A screenshot posted by Daily Caller shows no results when "Kyle Rittenhouse" is typed into the Facebook search bar and Fox News found the same result when searching on both mobile and desktop the full name of the 18-year-old from Illinois who is currently on trial for allegedly shooting three people during a 2020 riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO