Stephanie C. Daniel

While midsize businesses have faced many challenges in the last year and a half, they have continued to remain innovative, adaptive and hopeful. In fact, in JPMorgan Chase’s midyear Business Leaders Outlook Pulse survey, more than three-quarters of respondents (76%) said they are optimistic about their local market – the highest percentage recorded in 11 years of BLO survey data – even as they face pandemic-related challenges. This sentiment reflects much of what I’ve heard from Seattle-area businesses, which are increasingly forward-looking.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO