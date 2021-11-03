CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stephanie C. Daniel

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie C. Daniel has been selected to serve as a regional leader...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Michael Gibbons

Michael is a first-year associate with a keen interest in all areas of corporate law. His experiences have primarily been focused on commercial and industrial real estate transactions as well as business formation. Michael has also assisted in advising clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio. Michael received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law as well as his Masters in Business Administration from the Weatherhead School of Management.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
BUSINESS
caribjournal.com

CJI Conversation: Viceroy’s Stephanie Yesenofski

This story is part of Caribbean Journal Invest, the authority on Caribbean hotel, real estate and tourism business news. Join to access this and other great features, including our biweekly newsletter. Subscribe to Read More.
ECONOMY
Next City

Stephanie Gripne Is Spreading the Gospel of Impact Investing

Even at the age of 16, Stephanie Gripne regarded money as more than just a means to buy things, but also as an instrument for social good. Eschewing her father’s entreaties to follow him into business, Gripne instead amassed an eclectic educational background and can-do spirit and eventually went on to found Denver-based Impact Finance Center (IFC) in 2012.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Stephanie Butler & Lisa Swayne, Team Leads

The Butler/Swayne Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. It’s hard to believe, but 18 years have passed since sisters Stephanie Butler and Lisa Swayne left their jobs to pursue careers in real estate. Butler worked in corporate events, and Swayne was a product manager for a medical software company. “Our...
REAL ESTATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Stephanie Walker recognized as NCREEA, REEA Educator of the Year

The Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) has announced that member Stephanie Walker, of Stephanie Walker & Associates, was recently recognized as the Educator of the Year by both the North Carolina Real Estate Educators Association (NCREEA) and the Real Estate Educators Association (REEA). “It truly is an honor to...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Patrick Walsh

Patrick has been involved in all areas of litigation. He advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, counseling them in numerous different matters including dispensary applications, change of ownership applications, and zoning requirements. He received his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his B.A. from Cleveland State University.
LAW
bizjournals

Most Admired CEOs: Serge Saxonov journeys to the inside of cells

Our Most Admired CEO Serge Saxonov puts 10x Genomics on the cutting edge of a scientific revolution. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Rover puts new focus on marketing after holding back during pandemic

Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

People on the Move

Otani joined Shapiro Didway 2014 and has over a decade of landscape design and project management experience. He continues to build a deep portfolio focused on education campuses, mixed-use developments, recreation resources planning and civic work. As a Principal, Otani will push forward Shapiro Didway’s vision to continue building a talented team of collaborators with a focus on creating a balanced and challenging work environment for employees while delivering exceptional work to clients.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

The Great Resignation: Being your employees’ best option

A record number of people are leaving their jobs, with 4.3 million calling it quits in August. Workers’ discontent with their pay, their company culture, their boss or their life choices has been in full view as many seek better employment and wages in a tight job market or choose to do something entirely different.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: 58 York Partners LLC and Creative Concepts & Designs LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

Revealed: Winners of the 2021 DBJ Business of the Year Awards

The Business of the Year awards program celebrated tits 20th year last night at a black-tie gala. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

A pulse check on Seattle-area businesses

While midsize businesses have faced many challenges in the last year and a half, they have continued to remain innovative, adaptive and hopeful. In fact, in JPMorgan Chase’s midyear Business Leaders Outlook Pulse survey, more than three-quarters of respondents (76%) said they are optimistic about their local market – the highest percentage recorded in 11 years of BLO survey data – even as they face pandemic-related challenges. This sentiment reflects much of what I’ve heard from Seattle-area businesses, which are increasingly forward-looking.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Mercy’s Fikse leverages the brightest minds while soothing big egos

When not planning major construction projects like the one mentioned above, Dave Fikse, Mercy Health-Cincinnati’s president since 2018, leads operations for the health system’s other five hospitals in town. The day-to-day often differs. Sometimes it requires him playing the role of referee.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Returning Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to normal

Since Dominic Ortiz began his role as CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, he has spent a great deal of time listening to stories. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Truliant Academy

Truliant Federal Credit Union redeveloped a space in a Winston-Salem shopping center to create its Truliant Academy. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy