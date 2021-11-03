John D. Kocher

Willis Towers Watson announces John Caldwell as Risk and Broking Leader for the Carolinas. He will lead our business in the region to help clients achieve their risk management and human capital goals. Said John, “I am humbled to lead one of our largest and most successful markets. As the biggest broker in the Charlotte area, we are privileged to serve many of the area’s leading employers. We will be accelerating our growth and hiring the industries best to join the team that keeps winning.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO