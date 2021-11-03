CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John D. Kocher

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn D. Kocher has been selected to serve as...

John Caldwell

Willis Towers Watson announces John Caldwell as Risk and Broking Leader for the Carolinas. He will lead our business in the region to help clients achieve their risk management and human capital goals. Said John, “I am humbled to lead one of our largest and most successful markets. As the biggest broker in the Charlotte area, we are privileged to serve many of the area’s leading employers. We will be accelerating our growth and hiring the industries best to join the team that keeps winning.”
Patrick Walsh

Patrick has been involved in all areas of litigation. He advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, counseling them in numerous different matters including dispensary applications, change of ownership applications, and zoning requirements. He received his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his B.A. from Cleveland State University.
Largest Nonprofits in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area nonprofits by gross receipts. Information was obtained from individual organizations’ Form 990s through ProPublica, organization websites and from individual organization representatives. Financial figures are for the 2020 fiscal year. Only 501(c)(3) organizations are included. Hospitals, nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, colleges/universities and primary/secondary schools are intentionally omitted. In case of ties, organizations are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Executive Insights: Ron Gallo with the Community Foundation of Louisville

In this edition of our Executive Insights video series, Publisher Lisa Benson is joined by Ron Gallo, who was named CEO of the Community Foundation of Louisville in July 2020. The Community Foundation is one of the largest charitable foundations in Kentucky, with more than $700 million in assets and more than 2,200 charitable funds. Gallo shared his vision for the organization and talked about how innovative moves by the foundation are making an impact in the region.
5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
