Sarasota, FL

Jan W. Pitchford

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan W. Pitchford has been selected to serve as a regional leader for Shumaker’s...

CBS News

Appeals court temporarily blocks imminent release of Trump White House records to House January 6 committee

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted former President Trump's request for an "administrative" injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records from the National Archives to the House committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. "The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf to again lead the powerful regulatory agency, according to a person familiar with the decision. Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern that the agency near the center of the government’s...
POTUS
NBC News

Xi Jinping looks to secure his political future by reinterpreting China's past

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate his country’s future. To do that, he’s putting a whole new spin on its past. The ruling Communist Party adopted a landmark resolution Thursday that both rewrote its own history according to Xi, and elevated the president to a level only rivaled by iconic past leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
CHINA
