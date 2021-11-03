CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
W. Jan Pietruszka

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW. Jan Pietruszka has been selected to serve as a regional leader for Shumaker’s...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Jan W. Pitchford

Jan W. Pitchford has been selected to serve as a regional leader for Shumaker’s newly established Real Estate and Development Service Line. Jan is a Partner in the Sarasota office and is Board Certified as a Real Estate Specialist. Jan represents individuals and corporate clients in connection with the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial real estate projects.
SARASOTA, FL
bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Affordable housing initiatives take center stage in Tampa

The demand for affordable housing at all levels is exploding throughout Tampa Bay, which is seeing an influx of new residents following the Covid-19 pandemic.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire Food Delivery Company Wolt

Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

People on the Move

Otani joined Shapiro Didway 2014 and has over a decade of landscape design and project management experience. He continues to build a deep portfolio focused on education campuses, mixed-use developments, recreation resources planning and civic work. As a Principal, Otani will push forward Shapiro Didway’s vision to continue building a talented team of collaborators with a focus on creating a balanced and challenging work environment for employees while delivering exceptional work to clients.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Returning Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to normal

Since Dominic Ortiz began his role as CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, he has spent a great deal of time listening to stories.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: 58 York Partners LLC and Creative Concepts & Designs LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Truliant Academy

Truliant Federal Credit Union redeveloped a space in a Winston-Salem shopping center to create its Truliant Academy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
bizjournals

Business owners, city invest in overcoming Old Sac safety concerns

When Janie Desmond-Ison went to Old Sacramento on a recent morning to open her restaurant, Steamers Bakery and Cafe, she was in for a surprise.
ECONOMY
Triad Business Journal

Problem solver

Problem solver
POLITICS
bizjournals

Expand

Expand
POLITICS
bizjournals

Skanska to assess the embodied carbon of new US construction projects

Using a tool developed in Seattle, Skanska USA Building will provide initial embodied carbon assessments on all new domestic construction projects over 53,000 square feet. It's a major expansion of the use of EC3, or the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator. As the name says, it calculates the carbon emissions from a large variety of building materials, allowing developers to choose low-emission products.
CONSTRUCTION

