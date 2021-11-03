W. Jan Pietruszka

Jan W. Pitchford has been selected to serve as a regional leader for Shumaker’s newly established Real Estate and Development Service Line. Jan is a Partner in the Sarasota office and is Board Certified as a Real Estate Specialist. Jan represents individuals and corporate clients in connection with the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial real estate projects.
Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
On Monday, a fresh stimulus check will be deposited into the bank accounts of tens of millions of Americans. We'll go over all you need to know about the last Child Tax Credit payments in this post, including when they'll arrive and more. What is the most crucial information concerning...
Historically, winter is a slow time for buying and selling houses. If they can help it, people really prefer to move over the summer, when their kids aren’t in school, they don’t have dozens of holiday obligations, and (in many parts of the country) the weather is better. For buyers,...
Philadelphia human resources tech startup Employee Cycle is raising a $2.5 million seed round after wrapping up its time at the 2021 Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars. Employee Cycle is a human resources startup that takes HR data, analyzes it and presents it on a dashboard. It...
The city of Austin has spent several months trying to figure out new fees for the Downtown Density Bonus Program that go toward affordable housing. Developers will have to wait a little longer to learn what the recalibrated fees will look like.
Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
Otani joined Shapiro Didway 2014 and has over a decade of landscape design and project management experience. He continues to build a deep portfolio focused on education campuses, mixed-use developments, recreation resources planning and civic work. As a Principal, Otani will push forward Shapiro Didway’s vision to continue building a talented team of collaborators with a focus on creating a balanced and challenging work environment for employees while delivering exceptional work to clients.
Tim Hanifin, who will oversee and lead the Southwest division, was promoted to president of the company in October after serving as Graycor’s senior vice president. Hanifin spoke to the Business Journal about the importance of the Phoenix market to the company.
Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Using a tool developed in Seattle, Skanska USA Building will provide initial embodied carbon assessments on all new domestic construction projects over 53,000 square feet. It's a major expansion of the use of EC3, or the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator. As the name says, it calculates the carbon emissions from a large variety of building materials, allowing developers to choose low-emission products.
Comments / 0