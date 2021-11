Mila was small but mighty. The little girl born to Paul and Amy Sikes of Sterling Heights was expected to arrive in May but was welcomed into the world four months early in January. At birth, she weighed only one pound, 10 ounces and as a result spent the first 135 days of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak, overcoming one medical hurdle after another.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO