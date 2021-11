UTEP will battle UTSA this Saturday at one of the most anticipated home games in a long time for the Miners but will the fans turn out for the big game?. The football game between the UTEP Miners and the UTSA Roadrunners is finally here, after weeks of anticipation. Both teams have had a great season with the Roadrunners ahead of the Miners in the West standings. To be honest, I have no idea what this means but I'm trusting what Adrian Broaddus wrote over at our partner station 600 ESPN El Paso. If you want the hard-hitting facts on football, he's your guy to talk to.

