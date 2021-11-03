CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty Cameron limited edition My Girl putter (2021)

 7 days ago
David Dusek/Golfweek

Scotty Cameron My Girl putter (2021)

$850

Milled 303 Stainless Steel with aluminum sole plate and adjustable sole weights.

AVAILABLE: Nov. 12

Scotty Cameron putters are used by stars like 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2021 FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, and the world’s No. 2-ranked female player, Nelly Korda. While they are expensive, Scotty Cameron putters are also very popular with amateur golfers, too. There is even a market for collectible Cameron putters, with most limited-run putters fetching thousands of dollars each.

Since 2002, Cameron has annually designed a limited-edition putter around the theme My Girl, with the actual head and style changing each time. The idea started as a way for Cameron, who is married and has two daughters, to make something for the women in his life and women golfers. Now the 2021 My Girl is here.

“My wife likes girly things, and I like to design girly things for my girls,” Cameron said.

Instead of red “Cherry Bombs,” the My Girl has blue dots ringed in chrome. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The theme for this year’s putter was inspired by the classic blue boxes and bows from Tiffany’s. The headcover features a bow design that wraps around the outside, with another bow inside. There are robin’s egg blue bows on the sole, the face’s heel area and the topline. Instead of his trademark red “cherry bombs” on the back of the head, Cameron designed the My Girl with three blue dots, then made the rings around them chrome to make them pop like a picture frame.

The 2021 My Girl is a Phantom X 7, a mid-size mallet with wing-like extensions in the heel and toe areas. The body is milled from 303 stainless steel, but a large part of the sole has been removed and covered by a plate made from 6061 aluminum. The aluminum is lighter than the steel, so this design shifts more weight to the heel and toe areas to help the putter resist twisting on off-center hits. Like other Cameron putters, there are adjustable weights in the heel and toe areas in the sole. A fitter can use different weights to adjust the putter’s swing weight based on its length and a player’s preferences.

A blue bow acts as an alignment aid on the My Girl. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

And that’s the thing, while only 1,250 have been made, Cameron hopes that people who buy a My Girl will use it.

“All the My Girl putters have been colorful, and there have been different styles, but a guy could play with it,” Cameron said. “I don’t want it to be a wall hanger.”

