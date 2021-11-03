CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BET Studios Greenlights ‘Klutch Academy’ College Basketball Docuseries From Rich Paul, Kenya Barris & ‘The Last Dance’ Team

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFeTC_0clXAUNH00

EXCLUSIVE: BET Studios has teamed with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group on Klutch Academy , its first original unscripted series, from Kenya Barris and Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach, the creative team behind the award-winning docuseries The Last Dance.

The five-part unscripted series follows Klutch Sports Group—led by CEO Rich Paul— as they prepare six college basketball prospects for pro careers. These talented athletes possess the potential to be stars in the league but will need to work through areas of improvement on and off the court to achieve success and one day reach superstardom.

Klutch Academy premieres November 23 at 11pm ET/10c on BET.

Each one-hour episode will candidly reveal what players and agents experience in the process leading up to the Draft—and showcase that Klutch is more than an agency…it’s a tightknit group dedicated to developing young men for life in the NBA and beyond, according to producers.

The series will follow the progression the young athletes undergo as they transition from college into the pros—from signing with an agent to training for pro competition to Draft day anxiety and off-season preparation to managing personal relationships and the challenges young Black men in their unique circumstances face. The show will also pay tribute to Terrence Clarke, who tragically passed away the day after signing with Klutch.

“With Kenya Barris, Rich Paul, Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach all on board for KLUTCH Academy, we couldn’t have hoped for a better inaugural project for BET Studios,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice-President and General Manager of BET Studios. “The BET Studios venture is all about giving creators an opportunity to tell stories that have yet to be told, and KLUTCH Sports has a remarkable background and history that we know will resonate with our audiences, which is why we’re so glad the series found its home right here on BET.”

“These young men work their entire lives to get a shot at becoming a professional athlete, and at KLUTCH we invest the time and care to help them succeed not only as players, but as human beings prepared to meet all of life’s challenges,” said Paul. “It’s an honor to work with Kenya and BET to share our rookies’ powerful stories, and I’m excited for audiences to get a glimpse at the incredible work my team does every day to help athletes achieve and sustain success.”

“There is no denying the impact that Rich has had. He and the Klutch Team have pushed boundaries and completely shifted the narrative,” Barris commented. “And while buzzwords like disruptor and super agent are fitting, it’s the work that they do with these young men, behind the scenes and off-the-court, that is the most impressive and I’m excited for viewers to get a glimpse beyond the headlines into that part of their story.”

Klutch Academy is executive produced by Rich Paul and Fara Leff for Klutch Originals, the production arm of Klutch Sports Group; Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach serve as Executive Producers; Kenya Barris serves as Executive Producer for BET Studios; Tiffany Lea Williams serves as Executive Producer for BET; Mike Gleaton serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

Here are the cast descriptions:

Brandon Boston Jr. – A former University of Kentucky Forward from small-town Norcross, Georgia, Brandon was selected as the 51st pick by the LA Clippers. The loss of his best friend and college teammate Terrence Clarke in a tragic car accident weighs heavily on Brandon, but also drives him to stay focused and make the most of the opportunity to realize his childhood dream.

Kai Jones – Hailing from the tiny island of the Bahamas, this former University of Texas Forward was selected 10th by the Charlotte Hornets. At 6-foot-11, Kai is the tallest of the KLUTCH prospects, but he’s not nearly “NBA big” yet. He must add weight and show his team he can compete against the world’s best players, has the discipline to work in the weight room and will be ready when his number is called.

Jalen Johnson – A year ago, Jalen was projected the potential number one overall pick of the 2021 Draft. After leaving Duke University, one of college basketball’s iconic programs, questions surfaced about his maturity. But Jalen’s older brother relocated to help him navigate the process of turning pro and is learning everything he can from Rich and the KLUTCH team about managing the day-to-day of NBA pros. Jalen was drafted as the 20th pick by the Atlanta Hawks.

Moses Moody – Moses had an excellent freshman season at Arkansas, and his combination of size and shooting ability placed him on numerous pro scouts’ radar. Now more than ever—after being selected 14th by the Golden State Warriors—he feels the pressure of being the one who will change his family’s future forever.

Jericho Sims – A breakout performance at this year’s combine trended Sims’s draft stock upwards. His 44.5-inch vertical leap (the third highest in NBA Combine history) caught the eyes of NBA scouts and the KLUTCH team. But physicality is simply one phase of a player’s game—selected 58th to the New York Knicks, Jericho faces the challenge of breaking out of his shell to impress NBA front office staff.

Scottie Lewis – As a top-rated high school player, Scottie was projected to be a future first-round Draft pick, but a few lackluster seasons at the University of Florida caused doubts about his game. Redemption came in the 2021 NCAA tournament with a stellar performance that turned his fortune around. Picked 56th to the Charlotte Hornets, Scottie will need to work extra hard to prove he has what it takes to make it in the league.

Terrence Clarke – Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Terrence was an accomplished athlete, son, brother, and friend who touched the lives of everyone he encountered. A top prospect from the University of Kentucky, the KLUTCH team and prospects are devastated by his tragic passing but work side by side with his family to make sure his legacy lives on forever.

UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Klutch and Tollin.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Eternals Assemble! Only Men To Win Heisman Trophy And Enter Pro Football Hall Of Fame Gather For Unique Documentary Project

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-award winning director Steve Trout of NFL Films was sitting in a nondescript hotel conference room in Dallas, the clock ticking towards the biggest shoot of a documentary to be called The Perfect 10. “Yesterday, we pre-lit everything,” Trout told Deadline. “Today was a full day of rehearsal.” If he was feeling pressure, he wasn’t letting on. In the morning it would be game on: filming a group of football legends as they assembled for the first time—the only men to win a Heisman Trophy and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Earl Campbell,...
NFL
Deadline

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic Suspended For On-Court Altercation

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game by the league for an altercation that occurred during the Denver Nuggets’ game with the Miami Heat on Monday. As the 6’11” Jokic brought the ball up on a 5 on 4 fast break, the Heat’s Markieff Morris took a run at the 280-pound Jokic and delivered what looked like a hockey shoulder check at midcourt. Then, as Morris turned his back to walk away, Jokic threw his shoulder into Morris from behind. The Heat player crumpled to the ground. Heat play by play announcer Eric Reid reacted in real time...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrence Clarke
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Scottie Lewis
Person
Jalen Johnson
The Spun

Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On “First Take” This Morning

For the second day in a row, ESPN’s First Take went off the rails when Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams discussed Kyrie Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated. Williams was trying to defend Irving’s right to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After all, that’s the argument Irving made for himself on Instagram Live on Wednesday night.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Warriors Made A Surprising Roster Move Friday Night

After some notable cuts on Friday night, it appears the Golden State Warriors are set to enter the 2021-22 season with 14 players on the roster — leaving that 15th spot open for now. Minutes after the team’s 119-97 preseason finale victory, head coach Steve Kerr informed Jordan Bell, Avery...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Greenlights#University Of Kentucky#Klutch Academy#Bet Studios#Klutch Sports Group#Draft#Klutch Sports
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy