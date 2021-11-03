Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District COVID-19 Briefing
When: Wednesday, November 3, at 5:00 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers
1201 Leopard Street
Who: Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo
Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales
Annette Rodriguez, Public Health Director
Dr. Christopher Bird, Associate Professor, TAMUCC
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will have a joint news conference to brief the public on the COVID-19 pandemic beginning at 5:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to view the briefing live on any of the following communication channels:
YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi
CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99
This is not a public gathering.
For more information, media representatives can contact Senior PIO Amy Gazin at 361-826-1655 or by email at amyg2@cctexas.com.
