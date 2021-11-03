CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

CDC Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 9 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine be given to children ages 5 to 11. Vaccinations for children will now be available at no cost with parental consent at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics, including the vaccine site at La Palmera Mall (former Charming Charlie store) during regular mall hours.

Like the adult Pfizer vaccine, the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).

In the U.S., COVID-19 cases make up 39% of individuals younger than 18 years of age. According to the CDC, approximately 8,300 COVID-19 cases in children 5 through 11 years of age resulted in hospitalization.

As of Oct. 17, 691 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. in individuals less than 18 years of age, with 146 deaths in the 5 through 11 years age group. One child in Nueces County in the 5 to 11 age group died from COVID-19.

“We are excited that the CDC approved vaccines for children ages 5 to11. Parental consent is required, so parents should accompany their child to our COVID clinic at La Palmera Mall or any of our Health District clinics where Pfizer pediatric vaccines are available,” said Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for this age group. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine had been authorized for individuals 12 years and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for use in adults 18 years and older.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Appeals court temporarily blocks imminent release of Trump White House records to House January 6 committee

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted former President Trump's request for an "administrative" injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records from the National Archives to the House committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. "The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
The Associated Press

Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf to again lead the powerful regulatory agency, according to a person familiar with the decision. Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern that the agency near the center of the government’s...
POTUS
NBC News

Xi Jinping looks to secure his political future by reinterpreting China's past

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate his country’s future. To do that, he’s putting a whole new spin on its past. The ruling Communist Party adopted a landmark resolution Thursday that both rewrote its own history according to Xi, and elevated the president to a level only rivaled by iconic past leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Vaccine#Covid#The Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

264
Followers
958
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy