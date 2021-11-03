CDC Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine be given to children ages 5 to 11. Vaccinations for children will now be available at no cost with parental consent at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics, including the vaccine site at La Palmera Mall (former Charming Charlie store) during regular mall hours.

Like the adult Pfizer vaccine, the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).

In the U.S., COVID-19 cases make up 39% of individuals younger than 18 years of age. According to the CDC, approximately 8,300 COVID-19 cases in children 5 through 11 years of age resulted in hospitalization.

As of Oct. 17, 691 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. in individuals less than 18 years of age, with 146 deaths in the 5 through 11 years age group. One child in Nueces County in the 5 to 11 age group died from COVID-19.

“We are excited that the CDC approved vaccines for children ages 5 to11. Parental consent is required, so parents should accompany their child to our COVID clinic at La Palmera Mall or any of our Health District clinics where Pfizer pediatric vaccines are available,” said Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for this age group. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine had been authorized for individuals 12 years and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for use in adults 18 years and older.