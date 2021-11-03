CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods-backed PopStroke breaks ground on location in Orlando, with further expansion planned for 2022

The Tiger Woods-backed PopStroke, an experiential golf and casual-dining business, has broken ground on the east side of Orlando as the company plans to open seven new locations in 2022.

PopStroke currently has two locations open, one in Fort Myers, Florida, and another in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Each PopStroke location features two 18-hole putting locations designed by Tiger Woods and his TGR Design, which also designs full-size courses. Other amenities at each location will include a jumbotron screen with a putting leaderboard, an outdoor gaming area with pingpong and other games, an open-air restaurant, an ice cream parlor and a playground. PopStroke said in a media release announcing the fresh groundbreaking that the golf experience will be designed for players of all skill levels.

The Orlando location in Waterford Lakes is one of seven that are scheduled to open in 2022 in Sarasota, Florida; Houston; Salt River/Scottsdale, Arizona; Glendale, Arizona; Tampa, Florida; and Delray, Florida.

The Orlando location is scheduled to open in April and was the second groundbreaking among the list of announced new locations. The Sarasota facility is scheduled to open in March, with the others in line behind that, according to popstroke.com.

“Orlando has long been recognized as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the world and a natural fit for PopStroke’s continued expansion,” company founder Greg Bartoli said in the media release. “We look forward to being a part of such an exciting and rapidly expanding community as we introduce the PopStroke brand to people of all ages across Central Florida.”

Founded in 2018, PopStroke is co-owned by Bartoli and Woods’ TGR Ventures. The company is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

