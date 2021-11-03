CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will host the 2030 Presidents Cup

By Adam Woodard
 7 days ago
On Wednesday the PGA Tour announced that Bellerive Country Club would host the 2030 Presidents Cup.

Located just outside of St. Louis, Bellerive previously hosted the 1965 U.S. Open, the 1992 and 2018 PGA Championships as well as the 1981 U.S. Mid-Amateur, 2004 U.S. Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship. Established in 1897 and designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., the club will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year. Renovations in 2005, 2013 and 2019 were all led by Jones’ son, Rees Jones.

“St. Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm. The combination of St. Louis and Bellerive Country Club will make for a memorable experience for fans onsite and those watching around the world,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan via a release.

The United States has dominated its International counterparts in the biennial event held opposite the Ryder Cup. Over the 13 matches, the Americans are 11-1-1. Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will host next year’s event, Sept. 19-25, followed by: Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada (2024), Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (2026). The 2028 site has yet to be announced.

