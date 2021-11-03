CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Moxley entering inpatient alcohol treatment program

By Danny Wolstanholme
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW President, Tony Khan, has confirmed that Jon Moxley will enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan noted that the former AEW World Champion allowed him to share the private news with the rest of the wrestling world. Moxley was due to face Orange Cassidy in the finals of...

PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Jon Moxley Calls Current AEW Star “The Greatest Wrestler That Ever Lived”

Over the last few years AEW has made its mark on the wrestling landscape, and the company has seen an influx of talent join the roster recently. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson joined the company back in September, and he’s currently working his way up the ladder in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson recently defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the finals, and during a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley praised Bryan while explaining why the match was one of his favorites of all time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One Of A Kind: Specific Reason For Eva Marie’s WWE Release

It’s another career. Wrestlers have had hit and miss success with acting. Every now and then you see someone become a star, but those are few and far between. What you might see more of is a wrestler having some minor success while still wrestling at the same time. That seemed to be the case with a current star, but then things took quite the turn for both sides.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On AEW Dark Tonight, 15 Matches Announced

15 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, the final Dark before the Full Gear pay-per-view. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debut of Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy of The Fabulous Freebirds, plus the return of Too Fast Too Fuego, the return of indie star Warhorse, and more.
WWE
Orange Cassidy
Tony Khan
Jon Moxley
stillrealtous.com

The Wrestling World Shows Support For Jon Moxley

AEW President Tony Khan announced recently that Jon Moxley is entering an alcohol treatment program when he released the following statement:. “Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.
WWE
UPI News

AEW 'Dynamite': CM Punk supports Jon Moxley, Miro enters tournament

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- CM Punk delivered a heartfelt message in support of Jon Moxley and Miro was entered into the World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Punk addressed the news that Moxley has entered himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program while speaking to the crowd on Wednesday.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Jon Moxley Reveals What Vince McMahon Hated About The Shield

Jon Moxley spent years working as Dean Ambrose in WWE, and he immediately made a major impact when he joined the main roster as a member of The Shield. The trio were known for their riot gear that they used to wear, and they also tried to add masks to their look.
WWE
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Advances in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Dynamite

Jon Moxley has reached the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, winning his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley defeated 10 on tonight’s show in an opening round match to move onto the semifinals. You can see some clips from the match below. Moxley moves on to...
WWE
Fightful

Daniel Garcia Reflects On Working With Jon Moxley And CM Punk In AEW

Daniel Garcia has already established himself as one of the up-and-coming stars in AEW, sharing the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and CM Punk. While AEW Rampage: The First Dance was most memorable for being CM Punk's return to wrestling, the main event pitted Garcia against Moxley.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WCW Star Says Jon Moxley Isn’t A Main Eventer

Jon Moxley managed to find success during his run with WWE when he won the WWE Championship, and Moxley immediately entered the main event scene when he jumped ship to AEW back in 2019. Moxley managed to capture the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view in February of 2020,...
WWE
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Compares Professional Wrestling To The Marvel Universe

Jon Moxley recently explained pro wrestling to Miesha Tate in a way that compared it to the Marvel Universe. Moxley was a guest on Tate and Renee Paquette’s Throwing Down show and discussed his experiences in wrestling. He talked with Tate about how the choreographed and predetermined nature of wrestling is similar to how storylines play out and elevated reality works in narrative fiction.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Reveals How He Got Introduced To Pro Wrestling

AEW star and GCW World Champion Jon Moxley joined Throwing Down w/ Renee and Miesha, hosted by MMA fighter Miesha Tate and Moxley’s wife, Renee, Paquette, to promote his new autobiography, Mox. Although to hear Moxley tell it, it’s not exactly an autobiography. “It’s about every single aspect of my...
WWE
Wrestling World

Jon Moxley recalls his last stint in WWE

Jon Moxley, also known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, talked about everything that went through his head during his last stint in Vince McMahon's federation. In fact, some pages of his book were made known directly on Twitter by some users. Among these, the one who saw written some words...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Callihan Reacts To Jimmy Jacobs Replacing Him Against Jon Moxley

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Impact Wrestling Superstar Sami Callihan commented on Jimmy Jacobs replacing him against Jon Moxley at tonight’s Wrestling Revolver Tales event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Jimmy Jacobs replacing him against Jon Moxley: “As soon...
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Explains Why Signing With AEW Was ‘Not Easy At All’

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley talked about signing with AEW after leaving WWE:. “Dude, I didn’t know if AEW existed. I was already out the door. The crazy thing about it is it was just timing. A big thing people probably don’t know or understand is that it wasn’t a super easy decision to go to AEW. It was not easy at all. It was actually very scary to go to AEW. But the timing of it was so crazy, that it was almost like I didn’t choose this. The universe chose me. I would be a pu**y if I didn’t take this opportunity. Of all people at this exact moment in time, at this crazy crossroads of professional wrestling where some fu**ing sh*t is going down, there’s a chance for one person to step in and do this, and you got picked. Like, you were the guy that the universe picked. It wasn’t as easy a decision to just sign with AEW.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Daniel Garcia talks AEW, wrestling Jon Moxley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Between wrestling Jon Moxley, C.M. Punk, and Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia’s first dive into AEW has been busy to say the least. Garcia talked about his experience on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast and put over 2point0 in a significant way....
WWE
f4wonline.com

WOR: Jon Moxley on his new book, AEW, and indy wrestling

Dave Meltzer and I are back with Wrestling Observer Radio with special guest, AEW star and new author, Jon Moxley. Jon tells stories from his book, talks about leaving WWE, the timing with joining AEW and not knowing much about them initially, and his love for independent wrestling. He also...
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Shoots On His Dislike For Scripted Promos In WWE

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley talked about his dislike for scripted promos while working for WWE:. “I will never read a script on a wrestling show for the rest of my life. I guarantee you that. Nobody will hand me a script ever again. That sh*t ate at me. Promos are my favorite part of wrestling…Literally from almost day 1, they (WWE) hand us this promo. It was the first promo The Shield ever did. They handed us a script. I was like, ‘Ok, we’ll play with this. I got some ideas of stuff I want to say.’ They said, ‘No, this is what you’re saying.’ I said, ‘Yea, but we’re thinking about this.’ Then it got awkward. People started looking at each other, like writers, and (Paul) Heyman was there because we were involved with Heyman at the time.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Held Off On Dynamite Announcements Out Of Respect For Jon Moxley

Tony Khan was faced with a bit of a moral dilemma after announcing that Jon Moxley was going to take some time off to go to an inpatient alcohol treatment facility. Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in a semi-final of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament on tonight’s Dynamite.
WWE
