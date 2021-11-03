Presidents Cup: Future sites include Quail Hollow, Royal Montreal, Medinah, Bellerive

The biennial competition pitting the United States against the rest of the world (minus Europe) will be heading to America’s heartland in 2030.

The PGA Tour has selected Bellerive in St. Louis as host site for the competition. The event is staged every two years, opposite the Ryder Cup. The American squads have dominated the competition: over the 13 matches, they are 11-1-1, including a comeback win in 2019 in Australia.

The 2022, 2024 and 2026 locations have also been announced, so with the naming of Bellerive in 2030, we await in the international location for 2028.

Below is a closer look at the future sites for the Presidents Cup.

2022 - Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 14th Presidents Cup will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 19-25. Built by George Cobb and opened in 1961, the course has seen several renovations over the decades, including by Arnold Palmer and, most recently, Tom Fazio. It ranks No. 4 in North Carolina on Golfweek’s Best Private Courses list for 2021 and No. 66 on Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses list for all layouts built in or after 1960 in the United States.

2024 - Royal Montreal Golf Club

Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Charles Laberge/Getty Images

The oldest golf club in North America will host the 2024 Presidents Cup. Royal Montreal Golf Club previously held the seventh edition of the event in 2007. The U.S. won 19​¹⁄₂–14​¹⁄₂, but the competition is also remembered for Canadian Mike Weir famously eliminating Tiger Woods, winning the final two holes during Sunday singles. Royal Montreal has hosted the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open 10 times.

2026 - Medinah Country Club

The 17th hole at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In December 2020, the PGA Tour announced a move for the 2026 Presidents Cup from TPC Harding Park to Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 course. Medinah will become the fifth venue in the United States to host the event. Medinah has hosted an array of elite championships through the years including the 2012 Ryder Cup, two PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens, the 1988 U.S. Senior Open, three Western Opens (BMW Championship) and a number of other professional championships. Medinah No. 3 originally was designed by Tom Bendelow and opened in 1928. It ranks No. 70 on Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses list for all U.S. layouts built before 1960, and it ranks as No. 6 among Private Courses in Illinois.

2030 - Bellerive Country Club

Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Located just outside of St. Louis, Bellerive previously hosted the 1965 U.S. Open, the 1992 and 2018 PGA Championships as well as the 1981 U.S. Mid-Amateur, 2004 U.S. Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship. Established in 1897 and designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., the club will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year. Renovations in 2005, 2013 and 2019 were all led by Jones’ son, Rees Jones.