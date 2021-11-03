CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bob Clark of Agression passes away

Cover picture for the articleSadly, "Big" Bob Clark of Agression passed away earlier this week. Clark...

Punknews.org

Original Screeching Weasel drummer Steve Cheese passes away (1967-2021)

Steve Cheese, real name Stephen Dubick, who played drums on the first two Screeching Weasel albums passed away last week. According to the funeral home handling his memorial, Dubick passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on November 3, 2021, surrounded by his family You can read the obituary here. Screeching Weasel's original guitarist John Jughead released the statement: "We have lost our first Weasel. I am sad to announce that this morning Steve (Cheese) Dubick has passed away. Steve played drums on our first demo, our self titled record and of course the legendary album with the first appearance of the Weasel Logo, Boogada Boogada Boogada. His wedding on a campground in Wisconsin, where we played a horrible punk set at his reception will always stay with me." We send our condolences to Dubick's family, friends, and fans.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Judd Herberger passes away

(PHOENIX) A sad day for Arizona. Developer and Philanthropist Judd Herberger passed away from heart failure on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 according to his wife, Billie Jo. Herberger was 79. He moved to Arizona in the 1940s. His parents were instigators of the arts in Phoenix as they were the...
gospelmusic.org

The LifeFM Mourns The Passing of Rob and Bob McClure

It is with deep sadness that The LifeFM Radio Network announces the loss of its Co-founder/ President, Rob McClure, 68, on October 28, 2021; and the loss of its Founder, JR “Bob” McClure, 95, on November 5, 2021. Both father and (oldest) son were natives of Greenville, SC, and shared...
Bob Clark
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
sacramentosun.com

Veteran star Richard Evans passes away

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): Actor Richard Evans, best known for his work in television in the 1960s and 1970s, has died. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Evans had been battling cancer and left for his heavenly abode on October 2. He was 86 when he breathed his last. During...
CBS Denver

‘Felt A Little Off’: Denver Dad Recalls Moving From Front Of Stage With Son At Travis Scott Concert

DENVER (CBS4) – Jesse Dahl and his 9-year-old son, Christiano, are grateful to be back home in Denver, safe and sound. They flew to Houston last weekend to enjoy one of his son’s favorite artists, Travis Scott, at Astroworld, having no idea it would end in tragedy. “What an adventure at the airport! My son is sooooo excited, his first plane ride! Astroworld here we come!” Dahl wrote in a Facebook post. Videos show the pair happily enjoying a rollercoaster ride when they arrived at Astroworld, just hours before the concert began. Dahl said they’d been looking forward to their trip for...
AceShowbiz

Comedy King Mort Sahl Passed Away at Home

One of of the biggest names in comedy in the 1950s and 1960s, the caustic comic was famous for poking fun at politicians and presidents during his routines. AceShowbiz - Comedy king Mort Sahl has died, aged 94. The caustic comic, who used to perform with a trademark rolled-up newspaper, was one of of the biggest names in comedy in the 1950s and 1960s and became the first stand-up comedian to be featured on Time magazine's cover.
Variety

William Lucking, Actor on ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ Dies at 80

William Lucking, the actor best known for his role as biker Piney Winston on the hit series “Sons of Anarchy,” died on Oct. 18 in his Las Vegas home. Lucking was 80. “Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry,” his wife Sigrid Insull Lucking wrote in an obituary posted on Facebook by his friend and fellow actor Stephen Macht. Lucking famously played SAMCRO member Piermont “Piney” Winston on...
ewrestlingnews.com

Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Buff Bagwell announced today that his mother, Judy, passed away on Friday, November 5. She appeared on WCW television on multiple occasions with her son. She was briefly a former WCW Tag Team Champion alongside Rick Steiner and was part of the “Judy Bagwell on a Forklift” match at New Blood Rising 2000.
Punknews.org

Cro-Mags release two rare non-album tracks

Cro-Mags have released two rare non-album tracks. Both "No Sympathy" and "Pull Me Push" me were recorded for 2000's Revenge album, but were not included on that release. Those songs were on the 2006 Twenty Years Of Quarrel And Greatest Hits compilation, but that release is long since out of print. The lineup for the two songs was: Harley Flanagan: Bass Vocals, Rocky George: Lead and Rhythm Guitars, Dave Dicenso: Drums, Parris Mayhew: Rhythm Guitars. You can hear the two rare songs below.
Punknews.org

Visibly Choked

It is impossible to even begin to put Montreal punks Visibly Choked into a box. They are constantly experimenting with new arrangements and fusing elements from sub-genres such as hardcore, no-wave, and post-punk together to create a sound that is fresh, powerful and unquestionably their own. From the first listen...
Punknews.org

Heavy Seas

Chi-Town's Heavy Seas captured a loud, beer-fueled, 2am punk show in a bottle with. The trio, lead by first-time front man Jeff Dean of Airstream Futures, smashes open with a slow and pounding title-track. The ambient leads muscle into "Waves and Dreams," showcasing a quick and expert intro from drummer (and Dean's bandmate in All Eyes West,) Ronnie DiCola. "Oscillation" immediately nods the tempo back a hair, offering a wide-open canvass for vocal choruses. "Fade Away" nestles the ambience and angst to the forefront of the sonic wall for a nice change of pace, which naturally enters a slow build to a satisfactory outro.
Punknews.org

Froggy plays “Preston and Steve theme” on Preston and Steve show

Recently, Philly punkers Froggy appeared on 93.3 WNMMR's Preston and Steve show. Preston and Steve have been Philly DJs for decades now. The hosts asked Froggy to write and play a theme song for them. You can see the live debut of the song on the show, below. Meanwhile, Froggy...
loudersound.com

Vote for the best Brian Johnson AC/DC song ever

Brian Johnson had some pretty big shoes to fill when he joined AC/DC. We all know the story by now – following the death of the impossibly charismatic Bon Scott in February of 1980, the band swiftly replaced him with Johnson and powered through to turn around the Back In Black album just a few months later that same year – and the rest, as they say, is history.
