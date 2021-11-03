Big Bob Clark of Agression passes away

Chi-Town's Heavy Seas captured a loud, beer-fueled, 2am punk show in a bottle with. The trio, lead by first-time front man Jeff Dean of Airstream Futures, smashes open with a slow and pounding title-track. The ambient leads muscle into "Waves and Dreams," showcasing a quick and expert intro from drummer (and Dean's bandmate in All Eyes West,) Ronnie DiCola. "Oscillation" immediately nods the tempo back a hair, offering a wide-open canvass for vocal choruses. "Fade Away" nestles the ambience and angst to the forefront of the sonic wall for a nice change of pace, which naturally enters a slow build to a satisfactory outro.
