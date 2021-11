Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. I have been in my feels a lot the last week due to what recently happened on Chicago fire. If you are new to the show, I won't say anything, but long-time viewers know EXACTLY what I am talking about. So, to mend my broken heart, I went back to the start and re-watched the pilot for some comfort and my oh my, was it enjoyable. So take a stroll down memory lane with me as we take a look back at the pilot for Chicago Fire.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO