CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Gets Season 15 Premiere Date On FXX

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HxPQ_0clX8NTN00

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns with Season 15 on Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX after a two-year hiatus.

The premiere will include the first two episodes of the new 8 episode season, which will make Sunny the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, bypassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet .

When the show returns, the gang finds themselves at a crossroads in this strange new world in the wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual.

They must also now face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021.

The series, which now airs on FXX, is produced by FX Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and RCG Entertainment. The fourteenth season, which ran from September to November, featured the gang dealing with Airbnb houseguests, a focus group for a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool, and a suicidal man threatening to jump off Paddy’s Pub.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Releases Teaser

Can I get an Amen? After a two-year delay caused by the pandemic, HBO is resurrecting The Righteous Gemstones. It’s the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, and will start its nine-episode second season with two back-to-back shows on Sunday, Jan. 9 from 10 PM-11:25 PM ET/PT. The premiere will be followed by additional half-hour episodes on subsequent Sundays at the same time. The series debuts on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The series was created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO’s Vice Principals and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Search Party’: HBO Max Sets Season 5 Premiere Date, Unveils First Look Photos

HBO Max will bring in the new year with season 5 of its popular dark comedy Search Party. The streaming platform on Tuesday unveiled the premiere date and first look images at the series’ upcoming fifth season. Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date For Part 2, Season 1

HBO Max has set the return date for the second half of season one of Gossip Girl. The first of the final six episodes of the reboot will premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. Part one debuted in July with six episodes, all currently available to stream on HBO Max. Developed by Joshua Safran, based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, the new iteration takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 Premiere Date Revealed

ABC just dropped The Bachelor Season 26 premiere date. When will the new season of the dating competition air? Keep reading for all the details. ABC is ready for a new season of The Bachelor, but they aren’t ready to officially name the Season 26 lead. It is widely believed that one of Michelle Young’s suitors on Season 18 of The Bachelorette nabbed the coveted slot. However, since her season only started airing on October 19, ABC is holding off on an official announcement so not to spoil fans.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Glenn Howerton
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘Servant’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date Announcement

Apple TV+’s just released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of the psychological thriller/horror series, Servant. The teaser sets up a battle for the survival of the Turner family, with Leanne promising to do whatever it takes to protect her family. Season three will premiere on January...
TV SERIES
Advertising Age

Meet the 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' writer who is now an agency creative leader

Atlanta-based agency Dagger is bringing entertainment world muscle into its fold and has hired Hollywood veteran Lance Krall as its new VP, co-group creative director. Krall, a writer, producer, and actor, is perhaps best known for his credits as staff writer for hit TV shows including "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Last Man Standing." He also co-wrote the script for the comedic film "The Layover." Prior to that Krall starred in his own sketch comedy show on SpikeTV called "The Lance Krall Show." As an actor, he's also appeared on "The Office" (as character Dwight Schrute's taekwondo instructor Sensei Ira Glicksberg), "The Goldbergs," "Monk," "Free Radio" and "Breaking In."
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Stargirl season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on The CW?

Following tonight’s finale, of course it makes sense to want to know the Stargirl season 3 premiere date. So what can we tell you in here about the show’s long-term future? Let’s just say we have a lot to talk through. First and foremost, we should kick things off with...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Pen15’ Season 2 Part 2 Trailer and December Premiere Date

Our favorite ‘teens who aren’t really teens’ will return with new Pen15 season two, part two episodes on December 3, 2021. The premiere date news was accompanied by the release of an official two-minute trailer teasing what’s in store for BFFs Maya and Anna, and what happens to their friendship when Anna gets together with Steve.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Fxx#Fx Productions#Arts Entertainment#Rcg Entertainment#Airbnb#Paddy S Pub
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: NBC Comedies Return, ‘Heels’ Renewed, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Premiere Date, Daniel Dae Kim Joins ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, ‘Hanna’ Final Season, ‘Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed and More!

NBC is bringing comedy back to its schedule with the premieres of new series American Auto on December 13 and Grand Crew on December 14. NBC’s returning comedy series Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor are set to air special holiday episodes on December 15. They will all make their timeslot premieres in 2022.
TV SERIES
abc57.com

ABC announces mid-season premiere dates

9:30 - 10 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (early series premiere) 9 - 9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (regular time period premiere) 8 - 10 p.m. “Women of the Movement” (series premiere) MONDAY, JAN. 24. 10:01 - 11 p.m. “Promised Land” (series premiere) “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”. (Series Premiere) – TUESDAY, DEC. 7 (9:30-10:00 p.m.)...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Snowpiercer season 3 premiere date revealed; did Melanie survive?

For those of you desperate for some big news related to Snowpiercer season 3, your (metaphorical) train is about arrive. Today, TNT confirmed that the Daveed Diggs – Jennifer Connolly drama will resume its run come Monday, January 24. Connolly will be returning to her role as Melanie in some shape or form (as confirmed by TVLine), but we will have to wait and see if she’s still stuck at that research station or not.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Seth MacFarlane's American Dad! Gets A Season 19 Premiere Date On TBS

With 2021 almost entirely in the rearview mirror now, networks TNT and TBS are already gearing up for next year's premieres including the announcement of the return of Seth MacFarlane's hit animated series American Dad! According to Deadline, TBS will premiere the 19th season of the long running series on Monday, January 24. The show's return is just one of several debuts coming to the network at that time with sister-station TNT premiering season 7 of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on Thursday, January 20 and the third season premiere of Snowpiercer on the same date as American Dad!, Monday, January 24.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Animaniacs season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? Premiere date talk

Following the premiere of season 2 today, can you expect an Animaniacs season 3 renewal? Or, is this revival already said and done?. The first order of business to share here is what we’d consider to be very good news: After all, there are more episodes coming down the road! This news was first announced earlier this year, which represents Hulu making a real commitment to what was a childhood favorite for a lot of now-adult viewers. You’ve got the title characters, Pinky & the Brain, and then a number of other familiar faces rolled into this show. It’s still got some of the zany energy of the original, albeit updated into a totally-new package.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Holiday Episode of Young Rock Gets December Premiere Date

NBC has revealed the premiere date for Young Rock’s holiday special episode. The network announced on Tuesday that the holiday special will air on December 5th at 8 PM ET/PT on the network. The episode is described as follows:. “Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Big Mouth season 6: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big premiere on Netflix, can you expect a Big Mouth season 6 to happen? Or, should you prepare to put on your sad faces for a show ending far too soon?. Well, let’s go ahead and hand over the good news: There’s no reason to frown here! Or, at least when it comes to the future of this show. Netflix renewed the animated comedy for a season 5 and season 6 at the same time, so as we look towards the future, we already know that more new episodes are coming. This is one of the streaming service’s most-popular animated series, especially now that we are in a post-BoJack Horseman era.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Stranger Things season 4 premiere date: Netflix narrows it down!

At the moment Netflix has yet to issue an official Stranger Things season 4 premiere date — yet, we’re getting a much better sense of it today!. Today, the streaming service made it clear that the latest and long-awaited batch of episodes of the show is going to be airing in the summer of 2022 — and yea, that’s a really long time to wait. If you recall, it’s been over two years already since the arrival of season 3. The reason for the delay is tied largely to the global pandemic, even if before that it was clear that a show with this many effects takes a long time to produce and film. Netflix will give Stranger Things whatever resources it needs in order to succeed; after all, they’d be ridiculous not to! This is one of their most-popular shows and that’s without even considering some of the critical attention it’s received over the years.
TV SERIES
blackfilm.com

Superhero Series ‘Naomi’ Gets Premier Date As The CW Sets Midseason Slate

The CW Network recently rolled out its new midseason schedule with series debuts and season premieres throughout the winter and into the spring, including the new drama from Oscar nominee/Emmy winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), Naomi, starring Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power, The Lion King on Broadway) in the title role.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Search Party’ to End with Season 5 in January (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced that “Search Party” will end with its fifth season, which will premiere with all 10 episodes on Jan. 7, 2022. The thriller comedy, which premiered on TBS in 2016 before moving to HBO Max for Season 3, follows a group of 20-somethings who end up on a dark path while searching for a missing college acquaintance. Season 5 will see Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a business partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) after a near death experience, bringing her friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) along in the venture. Cast members newly...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy