‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Gets Season 15 Premiere Date On FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns with Season 15 on Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX after a two-year hiatus.

The premiere will include the first two episodes of the new 8 episode season, which will make Sunny the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, bypassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet .

When the show returns, the gang finds themselves at a crossroads in this strange new world in the wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual.

They must also now face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021.

The series, which now airs on FXX, is produced by FX Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and RCG Entertainment. The fourteenth season, which ran from September to November, featured the gang dealing with Airbnb houseguests, a focus group for a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool, and a suicidal man threatening to jump off Paddy’s Pub.