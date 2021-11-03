Many companies are offering big incentives to holiday hires

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If so, you’ve probably noticed that stores are in need of some extra Santa’s helpers this year. Stores like The Toy Maven in North Dallas are feeling the rush, and, when it comes to employees, the crunch. “All of our staff right now is working extra and working overtime and really, really working hard to help us help us meet the need,” said Candace Williams, owner of The Toy Maven. Williams said she’s trying to hire 10 to 12 additional seasonal employees for her three stores – about 40% more than she currently has. According...

