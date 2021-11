I have to be honest. After publisher Square Enix’s last Marvel themed outing, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy instilled a sizeable amount of doubt within me. Sure, Marvel’s Avengers was a fun cooperative experience, but it lacked any depth and heart. It seems as though the second time is the charm, as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is without a doubt a major step forward for Square’s Marvel games. Combat is engaging and intuitive, the banter is witty and fun and the narrative hits home in all the right ways. It might not be a perfect package, but is indeed an experience worthy of the Guardians name.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO