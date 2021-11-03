CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Baylor University Marching Band's tribute to the Foo Fighters

By Joe Cingrana
 7 days ago

Whether on the high school, college, or professional levels, the musical tastes between members of competitive marching bands -- at times including hundreds of players, dancers, and auxiliary performers -- can range from heavy metal to show tunes and all genres in between.

With so much music to choose from in order to keep the organization's players, and of course attendees at their events glued to the field show, some truly interesting pieces have been rearranged by music directors across the nation... and this is one of those performances.

"We are so excited to showcase one of the last true Classic Rock bands of the modern era," one of the student musicians of the Baylor University Golden Wave Band announced at the start of their halftime show on October 31. "We're talking about the legendary Foo Fighters ."

"The Foo Fighters have rocked audiences for 25 years, the power of their music and their talent has won them critical acclaim, including 12 GRAMMY Awards," another member of the Texas-based marching band explains. The Golden Wave Band is then seen taking their home field at McLane Stadium, beginning with the Foos' classic The Colour and the Shape track "Monkey Wrench" while morphing their drill into the iconic "FF" logo. Other songs in the three-part program include the Medicine At Midnight track "Holding Poison," and the Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace hit "The Pretender."

Watch the full, 8-minute-plus performance right HERE .

While you're in the mood, check out another bunch of rockin' musicians , this time from Ohio State, with their program of Rush classics that we know you'll enjoy!

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

